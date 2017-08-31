Vacant position: Project Assistant à Djibouti

Vacant Position: Project Assistant

Number of position: 2

Duty station: Field office

Duration of period: 5 month with possibility of extension

Deadline for Application: 31 August 2017



The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) is a non-governmental, humanitarian organization with 60 years of experience in helping to create a safer and more dignified life for refugees and internally displaced people. NRC advocates for the rights of displaced populations and offers assistance within Shelter, Education, Food security, Legal Assistance, Camp Management Water, Sanitation and Hygiene sectors.

Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has been implementing projects for Internally Displaced Persons and Refugees in Djibouti, since 2013 in supporting the Refugees in Ali Addeh and Holl-holl, whilst assisting Yemeni refugees at the Markazi Refugee Camp in Obock

NRC seeks to recruit competent persons to fill the positions of Project Assistant in WASH/Shelter.

The Project Assistant will be responsible in the implementation of the project activities in assigned area.



Job Description

1.Participate in needs assessments and survey on a need basis.

2.Participate in site selection and preliminary planning and design.

3.Assist and provide inputs in preparation of Bill of Quantities and technical drawings for both WASH and shelter infrastructures.

4.Work with the OIC, shelter officer, and the WASH coordinator in the supervision of all NRC infrastructure projects (WASH and Shelter) in the assigned location

5.Provide technical and supervisory support to contractors/technicians and community artisans in the assigned projects

6.Monitor, evaluate and recommend improvements in the project and materials based on observations and discussions with the shelter, WASH staff and the contractors

7.Represent NRC in the community meetings, WASH/shelter or emergency response meetings in close collaboration with the OIC, shelter officer and WASH coordinator.

8.Coordinate and participate in planning and execution of workshops& Trainings

9.Prepare and submit scheduled reports as per M&E reporting matrix

10.Supervise the construction and rehabilitation of latrines, drainage and other relevant Sanitation facilities and ensuring the highest quality, WASH standards and as per specified technical drawings

11.Prepare material estimates for construction and repair of WASH facilities.

12.Preparation of reports, technical guidelines, drawings and other strategic documentations if WASH or Shelter officer is absent.

13.Closely work with community leaders, community mobilizes and other part of the community on the regular supervising, assessing and identifying WASH/Shelter needs

14.Contribute to the development of NRC’s Country strategy and action plan

15.Attend to any other reasonable assignment as may be requested by the supervisor from time to time

Qualifications

•Minimum of 4 years of relevant experience supervising WASH/Shelter infrastructure sites and community work in rural and urban areas

• in a humanitarian/recovery context;

•Diploma in civil Engineering or technical certificates in masonry, plumbing and carpentry with relevant technical work experience

•Report writing skills

•Experience of working with Refugee/Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) related issues would be preferred

•Hands on experience working on WASH and Shelter infrastructure sites

•Proficiency in MS Office software ( especially Work and excel) and Auto CAD is essential

Knowledge, Skills & Personal Attributes

Ability to work independently in a result oriented multi-tasking

Excellent team supervisory skills in a multi-cultural environment

Ability to manage conflicting priorities

Excellent communication ( spoken and written)skills

Good accuracy, precision and attention to detail

High integrity and confidentiality

Good negotiation skills

Willingness to be based in one the project target camp locations ( Ali Addeh/Holl Holl or Markazi/Obock)

Applications should be submitted to the different field area: NRC office in Djibouti in Gabode VI, near Sharaf Hotel, NRC field office in Obock. NRC field office in Ali Sabieh or shared by address email: recruitment.djibouti@nrc.no with subject “Project Assistant and field area either Ali Sabieh or Obock”.

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are invited to bring:

-Cover letter

-Updated curriculum vitae

-Photocopies of the most relevant certificates/testimonials, available telephone number and contact details of 2 work-related reference of employers.

- Uncompleted document will not be accepted.

Only the short listed candidates will be contacted.

The Norwegian Refugee Council is an equal opportunity employer, with no discrimination in terms of sex, age, religion, ethnic origin or political affiliation and you never have to pay to apply with NRC.

