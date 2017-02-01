Tablette et ordinateur portable ASUS neuf dans son emballage à Djibouti

ASUS Transformer Book

Windows 8.1 ou toutes autres éditions disponibles

Un ordinateur ultraportable performant avec clavier tactile détachable

Ecran transformable en tablette 10,1" sous Windows

Autonomie pouvant aller jusqu'à 11 heures

Suite Microsoft Office 365 gratuite pendant un an



Processeur

Intel® Bay Trail-T Quad Core Z3775 1.46 GHz

Système d´exploitation

Windows 10 Famille - ASUS recommande Windows 10 Professionnel.

Windows 8.1 Professionnel

Windows 8.1

Mémoire

2 Go

Ecran

10.1" 16:9 IPS résolution HD (1366 x 768) avec écran multipoint

Carte graphique

Carte Intel® HD Graphics intégrée

Stockage

- 32 Go

- 64 Go

- 32 Go Avec 500 Go HDD

- 64 Go Avec 500 Go HDD

Lecteur de cartes

card reader (Micro SD )

Webcam

1.2 mégapixels

Réseau

Wifi 802.11 a/b/g/n

Bluetooth™ V4.0

Interface

1 x jack entrée Microphone / sortie écouteurs

1 x port(s) USB 3.0

1 x micro HDMI

1 x Micro USB

Audio

2 haut-parleur(s) et Array Microphone intégrés

Technologie SonicMaster

Batterie

Batterie li-polymère 2 cellules : 31 Whrs

Adaptateur d’alimentation

Sortie : 5 V DC, 2 A, 10 W

5 V DC, 3 A, 15 W

Dimensions

Tablette :

263 x 171 x 10.5 mm (L x l x h)

Dock clavier :

263 x 171 x 10 mm (L x l x h)

Dock: (HDD Dock)

263 x 171 x 13.95 mm (L x l x h)

80 000 FDJ

77844116

Multimédia, Informatique

il y a 4 heures

