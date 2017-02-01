Tablette et ordinateur portable ASUS neuf dans son emballage à Djibouti
ASUS Transformer Book
Windows 8.1 ou toutes autres éditions disponibles
Un ordinateur ultraportable performant avec clavier tactile détachable
Ecran transformable en tablette 10,1" sous Windows
Autonomie pouvant aller jusqu'à 11 heures
Suite Microsoft Office 365 gratuite pendant un an
Processeur
Intel® Bay Trail-T Quad Core Z3775 1.46 GHz
Système d´exploitation
Windows 10 Famille - ASUS recommande Windows 10 Professionnel.
Windows 8.1 Professionnel
Windows 8.1
Mémoire
2 Go
Ecran
10.1" 16:9 IPS résolution HD (1366 x 768) avec écran multipoint
Carte graphique
Carte Intel® HD Graphics intégrée
Stockage
- 32 Go
- 64 Go
- 32 Go Avec 500 Go HDD
- 64 Go Avec 500 Go HDD
Lecteur de cartes
card reader (Micro SD )
Webcam
1.2 mégapixels
Réseau
Wifi 802.11 a/b/g/n
Bluetooth™ V4.0
Interface
1 x jack entrée Microphone / sortie écouteurs
1 x port(s) USB 3.0
1 x micro HDMI
1 x Micro USB
Audio
2 haut-parleur(s) et Array Microphone intégrés
Technologie SonicMaster
Batterie
Batterie li-polymère 2 cellules : 31 Whrs
Adaptateur d’alimentation
Sortie : 5 V DC, 2 A, 10 W
5 V DC, 3 A, 15 W
Dimensions
Tablette :
263 x 171 x 10.5 mm (L x l x h)
Dock clavier :
263 x 171 x 10 mm (L x l x h)
Dock: (HDD Dock)
263 x 171 x 13.95 mm (L x l x h)
77844116
Multimédia, Informatique
il y a 4 heures