Location d'un appartement F4 tres propre a Heron / Renting appartment 3 bedroom + living room à Djibouti

Bonjour Je loue un appartement F4 tres propre et tres bien localise a Heron pour 1200 usd (213000). L'appartement est composee de 3 chambres + Salon et le loyer est deja paye jusqu au 5 avril pour emmenager tout de suite. L'appartement dispose d'un reservoir d'eau et de groupe electrogene et d'un gardien.



Hello I am renting an apartment with 3 bedroom + living room for 1200 usd. The apartment is clean with water tank and generator and watchman.

Rent is already paid until April 5th.



Please contact me on 77776493

Partager cette page whatsapp



email



