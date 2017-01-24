Job Vacancy in Djibouti à Djibouti

Position Vacant: Procurement Assistant

Duty Station: Djibouti with frequent travel to the fields

Duration of period: 3 months with possibility of extension

Deadline for Application: 24 January 2017

Job Description:

Looking for a talented individual that is able to maintain and ensure efficient daily procurement operations in the Logistics Department in accordance with NRC’s Code of Conduct.

1. Prepare a quarterly and annual procurement plan for all the projects and regularly monitor and report on the progress of the planned work and the actual status

2. Support the Djibouti office in procurement and purchases including quotation & PRs preparation for the management’s approval.

3. Be a member of the Procurement Committee

4. Do the PTS tracking for all the different donors in the Djibouti Office. Do the purchases with the help of the Logistics officer for the smooth running of our programs in Djibouti.

5. Assure tender advertisements are done on time

6. Provide guidance and advice to staff on policy issues related to procurement processes

7. Ensure that NRC Djibouti has an up to date and competitive supplier listing for the supply of goods and services.

8. Seek quarterly approval from the Management team for current supplier list.

9. Constant research to broaden and ensure a supplier base which is not only reliable but of high quality and competitively priced

10. Ensure that all requests are appropriately signed by authorized staff

11. Organize and prioritize purchases according to the nature of the request and plan appropriately for action.

12. Make a weekly planning for the procurement processes and support the staff in following the agreed upon processes.

13. Prepare weekly and monthly procurement status reports

14. Be the custodian of all PRs, PTS , Pos and the GRN’s and keep proper records for this process

Educational and Professional competencies



• At least 2 years of working experience in a busy procurement preferably with an international non-governmental organization (INGO),

• Relevant university bachelor, preferably in Logistics, Procurement or related discipline

• Ability to work and negotiate with a broad range of staff, customers, suppliers and a wide range of stakeholders

• Ability to work in a team

• Proven ability to plan, implement, monitor and evaluate result – oriented service provision.

• Willingness to live and work in remote areas

• Proficiency with Microsoft Suite; Word, Excel, Power Point, and Outlook

• Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills

• Influent both language French and English



To Apply

Interested candidates should send a CV and cover letter with reference contact of the previous employees. Moreover, it should be submitted to NRC Djibouti Office, Aviation city, near the restaurant “le Virage”. Alternatively, addressed to email address: recruitment.djibouti@nrc.no with subject “Procurement Assistant”.

- Only the short listed candidates will be contacted.

The Norwegian Refugee Council is an equal opportunity employer, with no discrimination in terms of sex, age, religion, ethnic origin or political affiliation and you never have to pay to apply with NRC.

