Jamis Dragon One 43cm/Medium Frame Mountain Bike

Selling my Jamis Dragon One 17" Mountain Bike single speed mountain bike. Comes with tools . Contact me on the following number.

Follow link for more pictures. http://imgur.com/a/sA5Ul
http://imgur.com/Srbf7z7
http://imgur.com/feyUM6x
http://imgur.com/C826lGZ
http://imgur.com/7YMDy3c
http://imgur.com/UxRVWSH
http://imgur.com/dMjVmfg
http://imgur.com/AiX6WLA
http://imgur.com/lj1AF6H

Jamis Dragon Bike for sale.

140 000 FDJ
77275812
Loisirs et sports, Sport
ven. 1 septembre

