Iphone SE Like New Condition 16 GB à Djibouti
For sale iPhone SE white color:
- Excellent condition - almost new
- Five months old
- Has iPhone 6s features:
A9 Processor & M9 Motion Compressor
4K Video Camera
12 MP HD Camera
Fingerprint Unlock
No scratches or damage of any kind
Has screen protector
Come with original charger
Please contact at 77277735 if interested
54 000 FDJ
