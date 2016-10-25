Iphone SE Like New Condition 16 GB à Djibouti

For sale iPhone SE white color:

- Excellent condition - almost new

- Five months old

- Has iPhone 6s features:

A9 Processor & M9 Motion Compressor

4K Video Camera

12 MP HD Camera

Fingerprint Unlock



No scratches or damage of any kind

Has screen protector

Come with original charger



Please contact at 77277735 if interested

