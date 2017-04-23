Dash Camera for Car à Djibouti

Leading digital wide dynamic, FULL HD 1080P camera, Back camera: (720P, 120 degree wide angle), G-sensor gravity sensor, SOS button for emergency preservation, voice storage, one-touch recording switch, exclusive design, delicate appearance, humanized design conception allows you to enjoy the noble class treatment!



Advanced H.264 photography compression technology, 2.7 inch high resolution LCD, can watch while shooting, IR night vision function



It is a common HD video camera as well as a professional driving recorder. It can record the high resolution image with the pixel as high as 1920x1080P FULL HD, using TF card as the storage device, compact size, low power consumption, HD camcorder can record more detailed perfect video image.



