Danish Refugee Council is looking for a talented qualified Livelihood Officer: Deadline is 15th July 2017 à Djibouti

Vacancy Announcement

Title: Livelihood Officer

Grade: 7.0

Duty station: Obock, Djibouti

Supervisor: Area Manager

Starting date: 20th July 2017



Background:

DRC has been providing relief and development services in the Horn of Africa since 1997 and initially focused assisting those who are displaced by conflict. DRC has offices across the region, and has been working in Ethiopia in 2009 and Djibouti since earlier in 2015 to address the needs of refugees and migrants in or transiting those countries. DRC has offices in Djibouti-Ville, Ali-Sabieh, and Obock, and implements projects in three refugee camps across Djibouti.



About the position:

The holder of this position will guide the day to day Livelihoods and WASH activities of the Livelihood/WASH team in Obock, empower the refugees/host communities to be able to manage their issues by themselves and have the ability to sustain Livelihoods and Income Generating projects, facilitate relations between DRC, the target communities and local authorities and represent DRC in all meetings and other relevant fora.



KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:



Livelihoods and WASH specific activities

•Primary focal person for all Livelihoods interventions in DRC Obock

•Ensure that DRC’s objectives are disseminated, policies and procedures are properly followed

•Provide technical advice, backstopping and training on income generating activities, vocational skills trainings, small agriculture exercises and other livelihoods related fields.

•Facilitate proper identification of target communities/ refugees/ groups in and around refugee camps.

•Assist and empower the communities to enable them to manage their issues by themselves and be able to sustain projects

•Ensure equal participation by all segments of the community, taking into consideration issues regarding gender, age, disability and clan affiliation

•Regularly monitor and evaluate the projects performance, provide timely inputs, feedback and impact of the DRC Livelihoods interventions in Djibouti

•Play an important role in realization of project outputs and outcomes through timely implementation of activities in a well planned, organized and coordinated manner

•Develop and implement surveys and needs assessment in refugee and host community areas in collaboration with field team and other stakeholders.

•Finalization of the Hygiene education modules in Yemen and Djibouti

•Roll out of the hygiene sessions in Yemen and Djibouti

•Distribution of hygiene kits including water purification tablets (aqua tabs)

Programme management

•Jointly with Senior management Team, responsible for preparing and implementing of annual and quarterly work plans

•Organize and implement training for communities as per identified needs.

•Report monitoring details back to DRC management

•Regular weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reporting to as per agreed format.



Supervisory Responsibility

•Monitor refugee teams performance and activity

•Facilitate team meetings every Monday ensuring that appropriate brainstorming, problem solving and project planning techniques are used

•Manage team conflicts to ensure that problems are resolved constructively with direction from the Line manager.

•Facilitate ongoing evaluation of the teams effectiveness

•Ensure that plans are entered into the standardized format and are updated on a monthly basis



Representation and coordination

•To ensure that DRC maintains excellent and productive relations with key stakeholders, especially beneficiaries, local authorities, partners and donors. Tasks include:

Representing DRC at relevant WASH, Food Security & livelihood forums/ meetings in Obock,

Conduct regular stakeholder analyses to ensure that DRC has good understanding of food security & livelihood dynamics/ relationships,

Ensure that all livelihood team maintain beneficiaries and communities at the centre of DRC’s stakeholder list

Any other duties:

The holder of this position may also be requested to play the role of Operations (admin, HR, finance and logistics) focal point in Obock.



PERSONAL SPECIFICATIONS:

Essential:

•First Degree or equivalent in relevant field (Agriculture, Business management, food security, etc.)

•Minimum two years experience of working in community development, refugee assistance and/or community mobilization.

•Experience of implementing Livelihoods programmes in refugee camps/ other communities

•Experience of working with Non-Governmental organisations

•Good in spoken and written French, English and Afar language. Knowledge of Arabic is an asset

•Good communication skills and ability to conduct training

•Understanding of gender, protection and human rights

•Computer skills

•Good organizational and people management skills

•Ability to represent the organization and influence people



Preferable:

•Income generating Activity experience

•Micro finance experience

The candidate must also have a:

Proven commitment to accountability and quality assurance.

Excellent analytical and writing skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to establish effective and working relations with national staff members and other stakeholders.

Excellent communication skills and sense of diplomacy.



TO APPLY FOR ANY OF THESE POSITIONS

Applications must be in English. Interested candidates should send a CV, a Cover letter and other supporting documents addressed to the DRC mail account at vacances@drcdjibouti.org



Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Deadline for applications for this position is 15 July 2017.

