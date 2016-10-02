Bajaj Taxi Motorisé Diesel à Djibouti
Product Description
250CC 4-STROKE WATER-COOLED BAJAJ AUTO RICKSHAW 3 ROWS SEATS 3 WHEELERS PASSENGER TRICYCLE
Product Feature
REFERENCE FEATURES
*3 rows seats for 8 passengers,
*Best choice for city or countryside motor taxi,
*250cc 4-stroke water-cooled branded tricycle engine (options from 150cc to 250cc),
*Emission standard EURO II, option with CNG system, less emission, more green,
*Auto engineering design and technology,
*Branded engine and carburetor, higher power torque, lower oil consumption,
*Twin headlights for better visibility,
*Steel chassis and body,strong and durable,
*Handle steering and hand manual clutch,
*Shaft drive transmission, 5 forwards and 1 reverse,
*Hydraulic or mechanical brake,
*CDI electric and kick starting,
*Three-wheels inter-changable as mini car,
*Hydraulic spring suspension,
*Made of compound aluminium radiator cooling,
*Radiator fan control by thermostat,
*Full front glass (safety glass same as car),
*PVC material soft tent with insulation heat,
*Bigger tyre 4.00-12 or 4.50-12, more clearance, less bumpy.
Product Specification/Models
SPECIFICATIONS
Engine Type:4 stroke 250cc water-cooled
Max. Power: 16KW / 8500r / min
Max. Torque: 18N.m / 6500r / min
Lubrication Method: pressure splash
Fuel capacity: PERTOL 20L / CNG 22L cylinder
Design Max Speed: >=60km/h
Ground Clearance: 160mm
Tire(Front/Rear): 4.00-12 / 4.00-12
Wheel Base:2340mm
Weight: 500kg
Loading Capacity:450kg
Dimension:3240×1250×1800mm