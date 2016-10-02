Bajaj Taxi Motorisé Diesel à Djibouti

Product Description

250CC 4-STROKE WATER-COOLED BAJAJ AUTO RICKSHAW 3 ROWS SEATS 3 WHEELERS PASSENGER TRICYCLE

Product Feature

REFERENCE FEATURES

*3 rows seats for 8 passengers,

*Best choice for city or countryside motor taxi,

*250cc 4-stroke water-cooled branded tricycle engine (options from 150cc to 250cc),

*Emission standard EURO II, option with CNG system, less emission, more green,

*Auto engineering design and technology,

*Branded engine and carburetor, higher power torque, lower oil consumption,

*Twin headlights for better visibility,

*Steel chassis and body,strong and durable,

*Handle steering and hand manual clutch,

*Shaft drive transmission, 5 forwards and 1 reverse,

*Hydraulic or mechanical brake,

*CDI electric and kick starting,

*Three-wheels inter-changable as mini car,

*Hydraulic spring suspension,

*Made of compound aluminium radiator cooling,

*Radiator fan control by thermostat,

*Full front glass (safety glass same as car),

*PVC material soft tent with insulation heat,

*Bigger tyre 4.00-12 or 4.50-12, more clearance, less bumpy.

Product Specification/Models

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type:4 stroke 250cc water-cooled

Max. Power: 16KW / 8500r / min

Max. Torque: 18N.m / 6500r / min

Lubrication Method: pressure splash

Fuel capacity: PERTOL 20L / CNG 22L cylinder

Design Max Speed: >=60km/h

Ground Clearance: 160mm

Tire(Front/Rear): 4.00-12 / 4.00-12

Wheel Base:2340mm

Weight: 500kg

Loading Capacity:450kg

Dimension:3240×1250×1800mm

500 000 FDJ

77046659

Véhicules, Voitures

2 octobre, 2016

Partager cette page whatsapp



email



