Appartment in Hodan 2-Area 11 à Djibouti
In Hodan 2- Area 11 (nearby East Africa Holding), an apartment 138m2 is available for rent.
It is a Semi Collective at the 1st floor, including 4 rooms ( 56 m2), 1 kitchen & dryier ( 14.5m2), 1Wc (3.5m2), 1 bath room (5m2) and a garden (64m2). The expecting rent is 70 000 FDJ/month (negotiable).
There are a Sewage, Electricity & Water Connection but the tenant will need to apply at EDD & ONEAD for the subscriptions.
There is a telephone pole just in front of the apartment. The tenant will be able to contact Djibouti Telecom for the subscription of internet and telephone.
70 000 FDJ
21353449
Immobilier, Location maisons, appartements
29 octobre, 2016
21353449
Immobilier, Location maisons, appartements
29 octobre, 2016