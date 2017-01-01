2 Cigarette electronic à Djibouti
The latest design in high quality e-pens
4 with e-liquite
100% Safe
650 mAh battery
A full charge will last 800+ puffs (depending on usage.)
Produces huge, clean tasting, powerful vapors.
CE approved for quality and safety.
Simple and easy to charge with the USB charger provided
We also include Comprehensive Instructions written by experts to help you setup and use your device
if you are interest please e-mail me saadamokt@hotmail.com thank you
24 000 FDJ
