Warehouse assistant

hello..... first of all my name is yassin and currently i am working in seven seas ship chandlers fZe company. after gaining a year and half exprience and become to ware house assistant. now i would like to get a job in other companies so that i can serve with the exprience i have got from my current company. for more informatoin please contact me by my number written below or by this email.

77621109
il y a 14 heures

