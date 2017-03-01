Voiture excellent etat à Djibouti
Dispositif de Sécurité
Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Park Assist Sensor Anti Theft System Alloy Wheels ABS ECM
Option Extérieure
Auto Folding Side Mirror Power Windows Rear Wiper Sunroof UV GLASS Steering Remocon Rear Spoiler Roof Rack
Option Intérieur
A/C:front A/C:rear Full Auto A/C Heating Seat Leather Seats Third Row Seats Power Door Locks Power Steering Tilt Steering Radio CD Player AUX/USB/iPod Hands-Free Extension Remote Keyless Entry Trip Computer
moteur tre tre propre voiture diesel