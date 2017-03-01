Voiture excellent etat

Voiture excellent etat

Dispositif de Sécurité
Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Park Assist Sensor Anti Theft System Alloy Wheels ABS ECM
Option Extérieure
Auto Folding Side Mirror Power Windows Rear Wiper Sunroof UV GLASS Steering Remocon Rear Spoiler Roof Rack
Option Intérieur
A/C:front A/C:rear Full Auto A/C Heating Seat Leather Seats Third Row Seats Power Door Locks Power Steering Tilt Steering Radio CD Player AUX/USB/iPod Hands-Free Extension Remote Keyless Entry Trip Computer

moteur tre tre propre voiture diesel

1 150 000 FDJ
Véhicules, Voitures
il y a 6 heures

Contacter l'annonceur

Votre message sera envoyé à l'annonceur et ne sera pas rendu public.
Attention !
Méfiez-vous des propositions trop alléchantes et des prix trop bas.
Il ne faut jamais envoyer de l’argent par virement bancaire ou à travers les agences de transfert d’argent lors de l’achat des biens disponibles sur le site.

Catégories