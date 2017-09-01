Véhicule Hyundai Tucson à Djibouti

bonjour,

je met en vente une voiture de marque hyundai tucson 2004 de couleur blanche en très bon état à un prix adorable. moteur et climatisation en parfait état.pour plus d'information veuillez me contacter sur le numéro suivant. merci



vehicule hyundai tucson 2004

4wd / 57200 km

diesel

transmission manuelle/vitre et porte centralisés

toits ouvrable

moteur et climatisation en parfait état

radio + cd

479 d 71

contacter le numéro suivant

1.600.000 fd à débattre

