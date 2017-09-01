Véhicule Hyundai Tucson à Djibouti
bonjour,
je met en vente une voiture de marque hyundai tucson 2004 de couleur blanche en très bon état à un prix adorable. moteur et climatisation en parfait état.pour plus d'information veuillez me contacter sur le numéro suivant. merci
vehicule hyundai tucson 2004
4wd / 57200 km
diesel
transmission manuelle/vitre et porte centralisés
toits ouvrable
moteur et climatisation en parfait état
radio + cd
479 d 71
contacter le numéro suivant
1.600.000 fd à débattre
1 600 000 FDJ
77 84 35 61 / 77 64 33 88
Véhicules, Voitures
il y a 11 heures
77 84 35 61 / 77 64 33 88
Véhicules, Voitures
il y a 11 heures