VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT- ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT à Djibouti

Vacant Position: Administration Assistant

Number of position:1

Duty station: Djibouti office

Duration of period: 5 month with possibility of extension

Deadline for Application: 31 August 2017



The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) is a non-governmental, humanitarian organization with 60 years of experience in helping to create a safer and more dignified life for refugees and internally displaced people. NRC advocates for the rights of displaced populations and offers assistance within Shelter, Education, Food security, Legal Assistance, Camp Management Water, Sanitation and Hygiene sectors.

Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has been implementing projects for Internally Displaced Persons and Refugees in Djibouti, since 2013 in supporting the Refugees in Ali Addeh and Holl-holl, whilst assisting Yemeni refugees at the Markazi Refugee Camp in Obock

NRC seeks to recruit competent persons to fill the positions of Administration Assistant.



Job Description

1.Welcome visitors to the NRC office, and direct them accordingly

2.Order, dispatch and keep record of Office supplies, stationeries and kitchen supplies. Create and update inventory lists for stock (stationeries, supplies …)

3.Provide secretarial support such as typing, takings minutes, drafting letters and invitation, and translation of French documents etc.

4.Provide administrative and logistical support in organizing workshops /trainings and delivery of documents/goods/services in;

5.Follow up the cleaners to ensure order and cleanliness of the NRC Yemen Guesthouse.

6.Make travel arrangements, booking of flights and hotel accommodation for visitors; update shuttle service on the Admin white board;

7.Arrange for staff and visitors visas, flight bookings and transport.

8.Organize and follow up transport to make sure that appropriate shifts are in place

9.Receive and reconcile all flights and accommodation related payments.

10.Prepare manual Purchase Requests (PR) and mission advance document

11.Liaise with Djibouti Logistic officer to ensure prompt and accurate delivery of goods, services and equipment.

12.Receive all supplies delivered to the NRC Yemen Guesthouse and ensure that they are in good condition together with correct Delivery Notes, Invoices and export documents.

13.Assist in preparation of documentation for bids committee meetings when it is requiring,

14.Maintain proper files of requisitions, quotations and purchase orders

15.Organize for the dispatch of goods and equipment whenever required and verify the packing list, waybills and export documentation

16.Manage inventory control/procurement of consumables at the Guesthouse.

17.Update the Mission Assets inventory for NRC’ guesthouse and generate periodic reports

18.Maintain an appropriate filing, retrieval and archiving system for the Office administration section

19.Ensure that the telephone bills, electricity and water bills are collected monthly on time, submit to Finance, and follow up on payments.

20.Fulfil any other related duties as instructed

Qualifications

•At least 2 years of working experience in a busy Administration department preferably with an international non-governmental organization (INGO) or the United Nations (UN).

•Relevant university bachelor, preferably in business administration, or related discipline

•Extensive knowledge on the situation in Djibouti

•Professional knowledge of French and English is essential

•Proficiency in MS Office software

Knowledge, Skills & Personal Attributes

Ability to work independently in a result oriented multi-tasking

Good self-organisation

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to capacity build

Organized and a good planner

Applications should be submitted via the address email: recruitment.djibouti@nrc.no with subject “Administration Assistant



Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are invited to bring:

-Cover letter

-Updated curriculum vitae

-Photocopies of the most relevant certificates/testimonials, available telephone number and contact details of 2 work-related reference of employers.

- Uncompleted document will not be accepted.

Only the short listed candidates will be contacted.

The Norwegian Refugee Council is an equal opportunity employer, with no discrimination in terms of sex, age, religion, ethnic origin or political affiliation and you never have to pay to apply with NRC.

Partager cette page whatsapp



email



