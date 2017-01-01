Vacancy à Djibouti

We are a FMCG manufacturing company headquartered in UAE. We are starting our operations in Djibouti free Zone soon. We are looking for candidates as per below:



(1)Sales & Logistics Executive:

Job Requirements:

Minimum Educational qualification: Candidate should be a Graduate.

Minimum 5 years of experience required in sales.

Sales experience in a Free Zone company will be preferred (Exposure to export documentation procedure)

Computer operating knowledge with good command over MS Office.

Languages required: English, French, Somali.

Job Profile:

Sales of FMCG products to Ethiopian and Djibouti local market.



Management of the logistics of all consignment

Coordination with logistics for sales.

Stock management.

Coordination with Logistics and Management for procurement.



(2) Finance/Admin executive Djibouti: (Female preferred)

Job Requirements:

Minimum Educational qualification: Candidate should be Graduate.

Minimum 4 years of experience required in Finance and Administration.

Computer operating knowledge with good command over MS Office.

Languages required: English, French, Somali.

Job Profile:

MIS Management.

Petty Cash handling along with bank and cash books.

Accounts Management.

Coordination with sales for logistics.

Cvs with relevant experience are solicited with all contact details on the below email address before 26th of July:

recruitmentdjibouti@gmail.com

Only Shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview.

Partager cette page whatsapp



email



