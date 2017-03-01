Toyota Corolla à Djibouti

Je vends une voiture TOYOTA COROLA, BLEU achetée neuve avec les caractéristiques suivantes :



- Carburant : Essence (Economique)

- Transmission automatique

- Fermeture centralisée

- Rétroviseurs automatiques

- Lecteur CD,

Prix négociable. Pour toute information veuillez me contacter par mail ou téléphone

Abdourahim.aden033@hotmail.com ou cell : 77 65 03 41 ou office : 21 35 87 44



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



I sell a TOYOTA COROLA, BLUE Bought new car with the following characteristics:



- Fuel: Petrol (Economy)

- Automatic transmission

- Central locking

- Automatic rear-view mirrors

- CD player,





Price negotiable. For any information please contact me by mail or telephone

