Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla

Je vends une voiture TOYOTA COROLA, BLEU achetée neuve avec les caractéristiques suivants :

- Carburant : Essence (Economique)
- Transmission automatique
- Fermeture centralisée
- Rétroviseurs automatiques
- Lecteur CD,
-Climatiser


Prix négociable. Pour toute information veuillez me contacter par mail ou téléphone : Abdourahim.aden033@hotmail.com ou cell : 77 65 03 41 ou office : 21 35 87 44

I sell a TOYOTA COROLA, BLUE Bought new car with the following characteristics:

- Fuel: Petrol (Economy)
- Automatic transmission
- Central locking
- Automatic rear-view mirrors
- CD player,


Price negotiable. For any information please contact me by mail or telephone : Abdourahim.aden033@hotmail.com ou cell : 77 65 03 41 ou office : 21 35 87 44

77 65 03 41
Véhicules, Voitures
il y a 7 heures

Contacter l'annonceur

Votre message sera envoyé à l'annonceur et ne sera pas rendu public.
Attention !
Méfiez-vous des propositions trop alléchantes et des prix trop bas.
Il ne faut jamais envoyer de l’argent par virement bancaire ou à travers les agences de transfert d’argent lors de l’achat des biens disponibles sur le site.

Catégories