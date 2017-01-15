The Danish Refugee Council is looking for a Talented and Qualified Protection/GBV Officer à Djibouti

Background:

The Danish Refugee Council (DRC) is an International, non-governmental organization, which promotes and supports durable solutions to the problems faced by refugees and internally displaced people all over the world.

As part of the EuropeAid grant through the EU Delegation in Djibouti, DRC with UNFD will be implementing a project titled “Lutte contre les violences basées sur le genre et protection des droits des femmes et des enfants dans les camps de réfugiés d’Ali Addeh, de Holl-Holl et de Markazi et des communautés de réfugiés urbains” in the Republic of Djibouti. DRC and UNFD’s activities in Djibouti under this project will include capacity building of duty-bearers and other key stakeholders, awareness raising sessions, direct assistance for survivors, case management, etc.



So, DRC wants to recruit for the following position:



Protection/GBV Officer (based in Ali Sabieh or Djibouti ville with frequent travels in other locations).



PURPOSE

In order to implement this project in Djibouti, DRC needs a qualified national Protection & GBV Officer as part of the project implementation team. The Protection & GBV Officer in Djibouti will be a core member of DRC’s Protection team and will provide his/her technical expertise to ensure that DRC’s and UNFD activities are implemented effectively.



Key responsibilities



The Protection & GBV Officer, in coordination and cooperation with other implementing staff from DRC and UNFD, is expected to give a substantial contribution to:

- Technically supervise all DRC/UNFD staff dedicated to the project including and make sure all outcomes, inputs and deliverables are met as per the project documents (Logframe, etc.)

- In collaboration with the support team (Logistics, Administration and finance, Human resources) in Djibouti ville, insure that DRC procedures are followed according to the operational handbooks and the regional guidelines.

- Design and manage DRC’s SGBV, child protection and other protection interventions as per international best practice standards.

- Conduct rapid needs assessments to identify problems/gaps to inform program design and strategic direction as well as identify risks and vulnerabilities, including those related to gender, age and diversity.

- Develop concrete initiatives to reduce these risks and specific strategies to build upon assets within the population.

- Prepare and deliver capacity building training to relevant duty-bearers and stakeholders.

- Oversee non-food item (NFI) distribution to vulnerable populations as part of a comprehensive protection/GBV response.

- Provide other protection technical support to project design and implementation as needed.

- Experience in developing public awareness material, especially in relation to mixed migration issues

Monitoring, Reporting, and Development

- Develop project monitoring tools in collaboration with the M&E Officers.

- Undertake quality control and site monitoring to ensure that services provided are according to best practice standards.

- Conduct program monitoring as per expected outputs and outcomes.

- Monitor financial spending and budgets for the project.

- Write internal weekly reports and monthly donor reports on the project implemented.

- Ensure that the design and implementation of activities address protection needs of refugees and other vulnerable populations within DRC’s mandate, and contribute to the relevant durable solutions.

- Ensure that quality assurance systems are developed and applied, with particular reference to the HAP/CHS Standards and recognizing the impact of age, gender, and diversity throughout the program.

- Contribute to protection mainstreaming as part of DRC’s multi-sectoral approach in Djibouti.

Team management

- Technical supervision of DRC and UNFD teams dedicated to the project including volunteers, interns and incentivized staff.

- Continuously update project documentation and files.

- Develop staff capacities on the rights-based approaches, participatory protection assessments and monitoring, migration monitoring, and inclusion of vulnerable groups though training, mentoring and coaching.

- Ensure that program teams work closely with the support team to delivery DRC policies and procedures in finance, procurement and logistics including effective planning and reporting weekly, monthly and quarterly.

- Conduct any other activities as requested by the Area Manager.



Coordination and Representation

- Represent DRC and UNFD vis-à-vis beneficiaries and whenever requested by the line manager

- Participate or delegate in coordination meetings including general protection, SGBV and child protection working groups.

- Coordinate with ONARS, UNHCR, IOM, UNFPA, UNICEF, protection NGOs, and other key stakeholders on the provision of protection services for refugees.

- Work closely with other agencies to implement common protection standards in Djibouti and develop common strategies and responses, notably through supporting and participating to protection working groups.

Qualifications

- Djiboutian Citizen with University or graduate degree in law, gender, psychology, or other relevant field.

- Minimum of three years' work experience within the field of GBV, law or protection, particularly within the field of migrant/IDP/refugee protection, with experience with International NGO’s, UN agencies, relevant ministries and/or local authorities in migrants/refugee settings in complex emergencies highly preferred.

- Proven commitment to accountability and quality assurance.

- Excellent analytical and writing skills.

- Experience with capacity building, and in convening and facilitating trainings and workshops.

- Excellent interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to establish effective and working relations with national staff members and other stakeholders.

- Excellent communication skills and sense of diplomacy.

- Ability to work well under pressure and in adverse conditions.

- Excellent professional written and oral French and English language skills.

- Knowledge of Arabic would be a plus.

- Proficiency in common computer packages and financial software i.e. Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.

- Fluent in English and French.



TO APPLY FOR ANY OF THESE POSITIONS

Applications must be in English. Interested candidates should send a CV, a Cover letter and other supporting documents addressed to the DRC mail account at vacances@drcdjibouti.org.



Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Deadline for applications for this position is 15 January 2017.

