The Danish Refugee Council is looking for a Talented and Qualified Operations Officer à Djibouti

-Title: Operations Officer

-Grade: Based on DRC national salary scale

-Duty station: Djibouti Ville with frequent travel to the field

-Supervisor: Area Manager, Djibouti

-Starting date: February 2017

-Duration of contract: 6 months (with possible extension based on funds availability and performance).



TO APPLY FOR ANY OF THESE POSITIONS

Applications must be in English –Interested candidates should send a CV, a Cover letter and other supporting documents addressed to the DRC mail account at vacances@drcdjibouti.org. Deadline: January 31st, 2017.



Job Description

DRC is looking for a talented and qualified Operations Officer for its programmes in Djibouti.

Purpose

The Operations Officer is to ensure that the programmatic needs in Djibouti office are addressed and met in an efficient, timely, transparent, accountable and cost-effective manner. The Operations Officer will report to the DRC Djibouti Area Manager and work closely with the Finance Coordinator, the Logistics & Procurement Coordinator and the HR Coordinator based in Addis to ensure smooth and effective running of finance, HR, administration and logistic activities in Djibouti.

Key Responsibilities



1. Finance

 Ensure that the Finance Assistant/Cashier tracks and enters all financial transactions in the cashbook ensure quality of the entries and balanced cashbooks.

 Estimate and request cash from DRC HQ via the Country Office in Addis and Regional Office for DRC Djibouti.

 Ensure monthly closing and cash flow status report is produced on time, in both electronic and hard copies.

 Control the quality of cashbooks and that payment sheets are properly filled out; namely with a detailed description of payment purpose.

 Ensure that the Finance assistant/Cashier maintains proper filing systems of financial documents, timely scans financial documents and shares with the CO and RO.

 To ensure accounting records are kept updated, are reliable and are maintained according to DRC accounting practices.

 To ensure all relevant documentation is collected, checked and attached to payment vouchers for submission.

 To prepare and carry out monthly salary payments of Djibouti staff and remit taxes to the relevant government authorities.

 Coordinate with the local partner to make sure that sub-grants are spent in accordance with donor guidelines.

2. Logistics and Procurement

 Ensure that assets/inventory in Djibouti operational area (currently including Djibouti ville, Ali Sabieh and Obock) are tagged and updated in the electronic property register on a monthly basis and that all staff/sectors comply with the laid down procedures regarding property management.

 Ascertain that correct procedures are followed in the disposal of all obsolete and unrepairable property items and conduct an annual inventory of all assets.

 Ensure that all DRC assets/property, including the office space, the guest-house, the containers, are well utilized, maintained, and serviced in order to minimize wastage and losses.

 Enforce the procurement plan developed by the project team and make sure that items are purchased at the most convenient price and with the highest standards of quality.

 Conduct periodic checks to ensure that the DRC warehouses are managed according to DRC regulations and records are well kept.

 Ensure that DRC vehicles are utilized optimally for project activity implementation, maintained regularly, and properly registered and insured.

 Review monthly fleet operational costs including fuel and lubricant consumption, spare part usage, and repair costs.

 Assist in the procurement of vehicles, either for rental or purchase, in close coordination with the office in Djibouti-Ville and country office in Addis Ababa as needed.



3. Administration

 Implement administrative policies to ensure proper and effective administrative systems in the Djibouti.

 Provide advice and support on operational issues.

 Ensure maintenance of a secure, reliable, and appropriate information technology (IT) system and proper use of IT resources for the Djibouti.

 Monitor Djibouti and field offices and accommodation usage, and track cost-allocation for the guesthouse in Djibouti according to DRC policies and guidelines.

 Manage and monitor office filing system for efficiency and ease of retrieval.

 Ensure contracts and agreements for leases, services, repairs, utilities, and the like are current and reviewed regularly based on performance and value.

 Ensure that all visitors and guests to DRC Djibouti are logged in and treated with care and respect.

 Ensure that visas, work permits and/or residency cards for international staff are timely obtained.



4. HR

 Maintain a thorough knowledge of DRC HR policies and ensure DRC Djibouti national staff adherence.

 Act as focal point on all matters related to HR for Djibouti, and train staff on HR policies through appropriate trainings and meetings.

 Ensure that personnel files for Djibouti national staff and refugee incentivized staff are complete and accurate, and that confidentiality is maintained.

 Maintain updated job description database.

 Liaise with the HR in Addis Ababa, as needed, on leave management, including the maintenance of leave tracking and staff movement documentation.

 Prepare and submit the monthly staff list.

 Assist in recruitment processes to ensure compliance with DRC hiring procedures as outlined in the HR manual.

 Conduct timely orientation of new staff assigned to Djibouti and/or the refugee camp.



5. Liaison

 Assist relevant DRC managers and the Area Manager in maintaining and maintaining relationships with Djiboutian governmental authorities.

 Provide cultural context to decision-making.

 Help with obtaining the necessary permissions and authorizations to facilitate DRC’s work in Djibouti.



Education:

 University degree in Finance, Business administration or related field.

 Relevant experience in the domain can be considered in lieu of the university degree in required field.



Experience:

 A minimum of 3 years of relevant experience is required, preferably with an international NGO and/or UN Agencies



Competencies:

 The candidate must be fluent in both written and oral French and English and at least one of the local languages. The knowledge of Arabic would be an asset.

 She/he must also have good communication skills, be able to work independently and energetically, and have a flexible approach to manage and prioritize a high workload and multiple tasks with tight deadlines.

 She/he must be confident and proficient in the use of MS Office, with advanced Excel proficiency.



The candidate must also have a:

 Proven commitment to accountability and quality assurance.

 Excellent analytical and writing skills.

 Excellent interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to establish effective and working relations with national staff members and other stakeholders.

 Excellent communication skills and sense of diplomacy.

