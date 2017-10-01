SAMSUNG A5 2017 (Nouveaux) à Djibouti
A debattre
NETWORKTechnology
GSM / HSPA / LTE
LAUNCHAnnounced2017, January
StatusAvailable. Released 2017, January
BODYDimensions146.1 x 71.4 x 7.9 mm (5.75 x 2.81 x 0.31 in)
Weight157 g (5.54 oz)
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
- Samsung Pay
- IP68 certified - dust/water proof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes
DISPLAYTypeSuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size5.2 inches (~71.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 1920 pixels (~424 ppi pixel density)
MultitouchYes
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 4
- Always-on display
PLATFORMOSAndroid 6.0.1 (Marshmallow), upgradable to 7.0 (Nougat)
ChipsetExynos 7880 Octa
CPUOcta-core 1.9 GHz Cortex-A53
GPUMali-T830MP3
MEMORYCard slotmicroSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
Internal32 GB, 3 GB RAM
CAMERAPrimary16 MP, f/1.9, 27mm, autofocus, LED flash, check quality
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR
Video1080p@30fps, check quality
Secondary16 MP, f/1.9, 1080p
SOUNDAlert typesVibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
- Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth4.2, A2DP, EDR, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
NFCYes
RadioFM radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
BrowserHTML5
JavaNo
- Fast battery charging
- ANT+ support
- MP4/WMV/H.265 player
- MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player
- Photo/video editor
- Document viewer
BATTERY Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Talk timeUp to 16 h (3G)
Music playUp to 53 h
MISCColorsBlack Sky, Gold Sand, Blue Mist, Peach Cloud
SAR0.88 W/kg (head) 0.55 W/kg (body)
SAR EU0.52 W/kg (head) 1.39 W/kg (body)
PriceAbout 430 EUR
TESTSPerformanceBasemark OS II 2.0: 1417
DisplayContrast ratio: Infinite (nominal), 3.804 (sunlight)
CameraPhoto / Video
LoudspeakerVoice 66dB / Noise 66dB / Ring 78dB
Audio qualityNoise -93.1dB / Crosstalk -90.2dB
Battery life
Endurance rating 95h
