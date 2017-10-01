SAMSUNG A5 2017 (Nouveaux) à Djibouti

A debattre



NETWORKTechnology

GSM / HSPA / LTE

LAUNCHAnnounced2017, January

StatusAvailable. Released 2017, January

BODYDimensions146.1 x 71.4 x 7.9 mm (5.75 x 2.81 x 0.31 in)

Weight157 g (5.54 oz)

SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

- Samsung Pay

- IP68 certified - dust/water proof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes

DISPLAYTypeSuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors

Size5.2 inches (~71.5% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution1080 x 1920 pixels (~424 ppi pixel density)

MultitouchYes

ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 4

- Always-on display

PLATFORMOSAndroid 6.0.1 (Marshmallow), upgradable to 7.0 (Nougat)

ChipsetExynos 7880 Octa

CPUOcta-core 1.9 GHz Cortex-A53

GPUMali-T830MP3

MEMORYCard slotmicroSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)

Internal32 GB, 3 GB RAM

CAMERAPrimary16 MP, f/1.9, 27mm, autofocus, LED flash, check quality

FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR

Video1080p@30fps, check quality

Secondary16 MP, f/1.9, 1080p

SOUNDAlert typesVibration; MP3, WAV ringtones

LoudspeakerYes

3.5mm jackYes

- Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic

COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth4.2, A2DP, EDR, LE

GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS

NFCYes

RadioFM radio

USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector

FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM

BrowserHTML5

JavaNo

- Fast battery charging

- ANT+ support

- MP4/WMV/H.265 player

- MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player

- Photo/video editor

- Document viewer

BATTERY Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery

Talk timeUp to 16 h (3G)

Music playUp to 53 h

MISCColorsBlack Sky, Gold Sand, Blue Mist, Peach Cloud

SAR0.88 W/kg (head) 0.55 W/kg (body)

SAR EU0.52 W/kg (head) 1.39 W/kg (body)

PriceAbout 430 EUR

TESTSPerformanceBasemark OS II 2.0: 1417

DisplayContrast ratio: Infinite (nominal), 3.804 (sunlight)

CameraPhoto / Video

LoudspeakerVoice 66dB / Noise 66dB / Ring 78dB

Audio qualityNoise -93.1dB / Crosstalk -90.2dB

Battery life

Endurance rating 95h

55 000 FDJ

77667625

Multimédia, Téléphones, Smartphones

il y a 6 heures

