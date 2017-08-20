Protection Assistant- Vacant position à Djibouti

Vacant Position: Protection Assistant

Number of position: 2

Duty station: Field office

Duration of period: 5 month with possibility of extension

Deadline for Application: 20 August 2017



The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) is a non-governmental, humanitarian organization with 60 years of experience in helping to create a safer and more dignified life for refugees and internally displaced people. NRC advocates for the rights of displaced populations and offers assistance within Shelter, Education, Food security, Legal Assistance, Camp Management Water, Sanitation and Hygiene sectors.

Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has been implementing projects for Internally Displaced Persons and Refugees in Djibouti, since 2013 in supporting the Refugees in Ali Addeh and Holl-holl, whilst assisting Yemeni refugees at the Markazi Refugee Camp in Obock. NRC now seeks to recruit competent persons to fill the positions of Protection Assistant in the Protection Project.

The Project Assistant will be responsible in the implementation of the project activities in assigned area.



Job Description



1.Work with the protection officer in the planning and implementation of GBV activities in the area of operation within the framework of EUDEVCO funded project , including PSS for adolescent girls and women, safety audits and GBV/protection mainstreaming initiatives.

2.Support start of EUDEVCO funded program in assigned camp in close collaboration with Solidarites Feminines, the local partner

3.Attend protection and coordination meetings in the assigned camp/location and provide feedback to the protection officer

4.Set up and organize regular activities for target adolescent girls in the assigned camp in close collaboration with the protection officer

5.Assist in the training of volunteer women in protection prevention and response best practices

6.Assist on planning and implementation of protection trainings for service providers, community members, and other relevant actors

7.Work with the Protection Officer to ensure project activities are running according to donor requirements and meet project indicators

8.Assist the protection officer in the timely completion of monthly reports, assessments, beneficiary numbers, etc

9.Actively engage in implementation of outreach and awareness-raising activities and campaigns

10.Actively contribute to donor report highlighting key achievements, gaps and recommendations for moving forward

11.Any other task assigned by the Supervisor.



Qualifications



•Minimum of 2 years work experience with NGO, legal or international organization in the area of Protection, GBV or Human Rights in a humanitarian/recovery context;

•Diploma/Degree in law, social studies, development studies or other relevant field or the equivalent

•Good computer application skills in Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint, database and network communications. Strong analytical skills of using database, SPSS and other relevant software will be an advantage.

• Previous experience from working in complex and volatile contexts





Knowledge, Skills & Personal Attributes

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Excellent interpersonal and representation skills

Strong computer application skills

Strong analytical skills of using database, SPSS and other relevant software package will be an advantage

Political and cultural awareness

Ability to prioritize among possible intervention

Good knowledge of Human Rights standards and Humanitarian Law

Good understanding of GBV issues in refugee settings a distinct advantage

Second knowledge sharing, document development and review and administrative skills

Goal oriented with ability to work under pressure, independently and with limited supervision

Willingness to be based in one the project target camp locations ( Ali Addeh/Holl Holl or Markazi/Obock)



Applications should be submitted to the different field area: NRC office in Djibouti in Gabode VI, near Sharaf Hotel, NRC field office in Obock. NRC field office in Ali Sabieh with subject “Project Assistant and field area either Ali Sabieh or Obock”. Or by email address to : nima.osman@nrc.no

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are invited to bring:

-Cover letter

-Updated curriculum vitae

-Photocopies of the most relevant certificates/testimonials, available telephone number and contact details of 2 work-related reference of employers.

- All applicant motivation letters will be address to NRC field office above specify. Uncompleted document will not be accepted.

Only the short listed candidates will be contacted.

The Norwegian Refugee Council is an equal opportunity employer, with no discrimination in terms of sex, age, religion, ethnic origin or political affiliation and you never have to pay to apply with NRC.

