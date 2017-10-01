Proposal Writers for NGOs in Somalia à Djibouti

Are you a Somali-based NGO seeking assistance with writing a grant proposal for donor funding? At Savvy Concepts, we are here for you. We are a Kenyan-based professional grant writing consultancy serving the Somali market.



We meet funding criteria for USAID, OCHA, UNICEF, UNDP, CRF, the EU and most other donor organisations.



So, whatever your grant proposal writing needs in Somalia, we are your most trusted partners. Talk to us today on Tel: (+254) 720 079413 or visit our website: http://savvyconcepts.co.ke for amazing solutions at an affordable fee.

