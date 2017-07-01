Promotion - Laptop HP Pavillion x360 Convertible Model 15-bk193ms (New in Carton) à Djibouti

Tech specs

Display

15.6 in diagonal Full HD IPS UWVA WLED-backlit edge-to-edge glass touchscreen (1920 x 1080), 10-finger multi-touch support

Processor

Intel Core i5-7200U 2.50 GHz with Turbo Boost Technology up to 3.10 GHz

Memory

8GB DDR3 1600 MHz

Hard drive size

1TB 5400 RPM HDD

Operating system

Windows 10 Home, 64-bit

PC type

2 in 1

Optical drive

None

Media drive

SD card reader

Audio

B&O PLAY, dual speakers

Video

Intel HD Graphics 620 with shared graphics memory

Ports

2 USB 3.0 • 1 USB 2.0 • HDMI • Headphone output/Microphone input combo • LAN (10/100)

Battery

3-cell lithium-ion, 48WHr (up to 8 hours)*

Camera

HP Wide Vision HD webcam

Wireless

802.11ac (Miracast enabled)

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 4.0

Dimensions

15.04 x 9.84 x 0.94 in (382.01 x 249.93 x 23.87 mm)

Weight

4.60 lbs (2.08 kg)

Color

Silver

Other

Model number: Pavilion x360 Convertible 15-bk193ms • TPM 2.0 • Touchpad dimensions: 117 x 67 mm • Security lock slot

Partager cette page whatsapp



email



