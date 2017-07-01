Promotion - Laptop HP Pavillion x360 Convertible Model 15-bk193ms (New in Carton) à Djibouti
Tech specs
Display
15.6 in diagonal Full HD IPS UWVA WLED-backlit edge-to-edge glass touchscreen (1920 x 1080), 10-finger multi-touch support
Processor
Intel Core i5-7200U 2.50 GHz with Turbo Boost Technology up to 3.10 GHz
Memory
8GB DDR3 1600 MHz
Hard drive size
1TB 5400 RPM HDD
Operating system
Windows 10 Home, 64-bit
PC type
2 in 1
Optical drive
None
Media drive
SD card reader
Audio
B&O PLAY, dual speakers
Video
Intel HD Graphics 620 with shared graphics memory
Ports
2 USB 3.0 • 1 USB 2.0 • HDMI • Headphone output/Microphone input combo • LAN (10/100)
Battery
3-cell lithium-ion, 48WHr (up to 8 hours)*
Camera
HP Wide Vision HD webcam
Wireless
802.11ac (Miracast enabled)
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 4.0
Dimensions
15.04 x 9.84 x 0.94 in (382.01 x 249.93 x 23.87 mm)
Weight
4.60 lbs (2.08 kg)
Color
Silver
Other
Model number: Pavilion x360 Convertible 15-bk193ms • TPM 2.0 • Touchpad dimensions: 117 x 67 mm • Security lock slot
77812555 , 77197229
Multimédia, Informatique
il y a 4 heures