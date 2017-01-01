Newly repainted -renovated apartment in Ambouli Mandela à Djibouti

Beautiful Views: Charming, naturally well-lit 3 bedroom 2 bathroom and living room with Balcony apartment in Ambouli Mandela Road. Close to the US-Japan French Base, huge closed front-yard and parking spaces, and walking distance to la 5 Supermarket .” Monthly Rent is 90,000 DJF and 10,000 DJF to guard on duty at the residence.

Please call 77 88 61 15 to schedule a tour or if interested.

