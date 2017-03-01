New Laptop Dell Latitude 14 Ultrabook (E7470) New à Djibouti
Dell laptop Latitude 14 7000 Series Ultrabook (E7470)
14" business laptop with the world’s best security. Featuring an optional QHD screen with E2E
Processor
Intel® Core™ i5-6300U (Dual Core, 2.4GHz, 3M cache, 15W)
Operating System (Dell recommends Windows 10 Pro.)
Windows Windows 10 Pro License 64bit
Memory2
8GB (1x8GB) 2133MHz DDR4 Memory
Hard Drive
Intel M.2 180GB SATA Class 20 Solid State Drive
Display
14.0” HD (1366 x 768) Anti Glare LCD, Camera and Mic, WLAN/WWAN Capable
Ports
Universal Jack
3 x USB 3.0
HDMI
SD 4.0 Memory Card Reader
Network connector (RJ-45), SIM card slot
Slots
3 M.2 expansion slots: 1 SSD ,1 WWAN/HCA and 1 WLAN/BT/WiGig
Lock Slot
Dimensions
Height: 19.4 mm (0.76") x Width: 334.9 mm (13.19") x Depth: 232 mm (9.13")
Weight: 1.50Kg (3.32lbs)
Security
TPM 1.2 - FIPS 140-2 and TCG certified (Windows 7, 8.1 and 10)3
TPM 2.0 FIPS 140-2 and TCG Certified (Spring of 2016) (Windows 10 only)
Optional Touch Finger Print Reader, Contacted FIPS 201 Smart Card Reader, Contactless Smart Card Reader/NFC with FIPS 140-2 Level 3 (Spring 2016) Dell Control Vault 2™
Optional Contacted FIPS 201 Smart Card Reader with Control Vault 2 FIPS 140-2 Level 3 (Spring 2016) Certification
Optional Hardware Crypto Accelerator (HCA) FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Certification
Optional Computrace4
DDP|Security Tools
DDP|Protected Workspace (1 year subscription included)
Optional DDP|Encryption Software
Optional DDP|Endpoint Security Software
Lock Slot
Wireless: Intel® Dual-Band Wireless-AC 8260 Wi-Fi + BT 4.1 Wireless Card (2x2)
Primary Battery: Primary 4-cell 55W/HR Battery with ExpressCharge™
