New Laptop Dell Latitude 14 Ultrabook (E7470) New à Djibouti

Dell laptop Latitude 14 7000 Series Ultrabook (E7470)

14" business laptop with the world’s best security. Featuring an optional QHD screen with E2E

Processor

Intel® Core™ i5-6300U (Dual Core, 2.4GHz, 3M cache, 15W)

Operating System (Dell recommends Windows 10 Pro.)

Windows Windows 10 Pro License 64bit

Memory2

8GB (1x8GB) 2133MHz DDR4 Memory

Hard Drive

Intel M.2 180GB SATA Class 20 Solid State Drive

Display

14.0” HD (1366 x 768) Anti Glare LCD, Camera and Mic, WLAN/WWAN Capable

Ports

Universal Jack

3 x USB 3.0

HDMI

SD 4.0 Memory Card Reader

Network connector (RJ-45), SIM card slot

Slots

3 M.2 expansion slots: 1 SSD ,1 WWAN/HCA and 1 WLAN/BT/WiGig

Lock Slot

Dimensions

Height: 19.4 mm (0.76") x Width: 334.9 mm (13.19") x Depth: 232 mm (9.13")

Weight: 1.50Kg (3.32lbs)





Security

TPM 1.2 - FIPS 140-2 and TCG certified (Windows 7, 8.1 and 10)3

TPM 2.0 FIPS 140-2 and TCG Certified (Spring of 2016) (Windows 10 only)

Optional Touch Finger Print Reader, Contacted FIPS 201 Smart Card Reader, Contactless Smart Card Reader/NFC with FIPS 140-2 Level 3 (Spring 2016) Dell Control Vault 2™

Optional Contacted FIPS 201 Smart Card Reader with Control Vault 2 FIPS 140-2 Level 3 (Spring 2016) Certification

Optional Hardware Crypto Accelerator (HCA) FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Certification

Optional Computrace4

DDP|Security Tools

DDP|Protected Workspace (1 year subscription included)

Optional DDP|Encryption Software

Optional DDP|Endpoint Security Software

Lock Slot

Wireless: Intel® Dual-Band Wireless-AC 8260 Wi-Fi + BT 4.1 Wireless Card (2x2)

Primary Battery: Primary 4-cell 55W/HR Battery with ExpressCharge™

