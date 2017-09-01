Mitsubishi Pajero 2014 low mileage à Djibouti

Very Excellent condition.

35000km very low mileage like New!!

4 new Michelin 17" and New battery May 2017.

Lady driven car, Covered underground parking.

No accidents.

Full service history





Top Range Platinum Edition Highlights:



Interior: Leather Power seats; Rockford 12-speaker 6-CD Media System (with audio jack, USB, AM/FM radio); Automatic Sunroof; Handsfree voice-activated control, Wooden steering wheel with central media/cruise control, Rear parking sensors, Rear –view mirror back-up parking assist, Side Airbags, Curtain Airbags, Driver’s and Front passenger’s SRS front airbag (dual), Fully automatic A.C., Console Coolbox



Exterior: 6 Cylinder 4WD, 17” Alloy wheels, Active stability & traction control system; ABS with EBD, Cruise control, Power windows, Chrome Exhaust Cover, Chrome spare wheel cover, FX35 Tint.

4 200 000 FDJ

77871827

Véhicules, Voitures

il y a 19 heures

