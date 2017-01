Looking for a house or apartment for Rent à Djibouti

Hey there, me and my friend are looking for a F3/F4 apartment or house that we may Rent in Djibouti City. We are looking at a price class between 70 000DJF to 90 000DJF a month and would preferably rent in on of these areas:

Q1 to Q7

Ambouli

Cite Saudi

Cite stade

Wadajir

Cite progares

City center

Partager cette page whatsapp



email