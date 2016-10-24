LG Electronics 84LM9600 84-Inch Cinema 3D 4K Ultra HD 120Hz LED-LCD HDTV à Djibouti

bonjour , je vends un grand ecran plat original LG's 84-inch class Ultra HD

Enjoy 4K resolution on LG's 84-inch class Ultra High Definition TV. Now you can experience entertainment that's larger than life.

LG Ultra HD TVs are 4 times the resolution of Full HD for an ultra clear picture, even on large screens.

Access premium content providers like Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, Netflix and YouTube direct from your TV with the fun and easy to use Magic Remote.

LG's Cinema 3D technology uses lightweight, battery free glasses to deliver an immersive 3D experience for movies, TV shows and gaming, all with amazing picture quality.

TV without stand (Width x Height x Depth): 75.4 x 44.1 x 1.6, Inches, TV with stand (Width x Height x Depth): 75.4 x 47.8 x 15.7 Inches

