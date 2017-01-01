laptop Dell 13" corei5 256SSD

Dell Inspiron i5378-4314 GRY 13.3"
FHD 2-in-1 Laptop convertible Touchscreen
(7th Generation Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256 SSD storage )
8GB DDR4 2400Mhz included; 16GB maximum
13.3-Inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Truelife LED-backlit touch Display with wide viewing angles-ir Camera
Processor 3.1 GHz
Graphics Coprocessor Intel HD Graphics 620

170 000 FDJ
77197229 -77812555
Multimédia, Informatique
il y a 4 heures

