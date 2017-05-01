Kia Sorento LX 4WD SUNROOF

je vend ma voiture immatriculer D71 Kia Sorento LX 4WD SUNROOF très bon Etat climatisation fonctionne vitre Electrique appel bluetooth lecteur CD,usb,auxiliaire et memory card avec un assurance de 6 moi, controle technique parfait aussi avec un prix negociable
carburant: gasoile
kilométrage: 73 000km
système 4*4 fonctionne parfaitement
pour plus d'information vous n'avez k m contacter
merci cordialement

1 850 000 FDJ
77 81 20 82 / 77 88 79 75 / 77 62 28 18
Véhicules, Voitures
il y a 15 minutes

Catégories