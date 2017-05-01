Kia Sorento LX 4WD SUNROOF à Djibouti
je vend ma voiture immatriculer D71 Kia Sorento LX 4WD SUNROOF très bon Etat climatisation fonctionne vitre Electrique appel bluetooth lecteur CD,usb,auxiliaire et memory card avec un assurance de 6 moi, controle technique parfait aussi avec un prix negociable
carburant: gasoile
kilométrage: 73 000km
système 4*4 fonctionne parfaitement
pour plus d'information vous n'avez k m contacter
merci cordialement
1 850 000 FDJ
77 81 20 82 / 77 88 79 75 / 77 62 28 18
