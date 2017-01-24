Job Vacancy à Djibouti

Position Vacant: Logistic Administrative Assistant

Duty Station: Ali Sabieh with frequent movement to Djibouti

Duration of period: 3 months with possibility of extension

Deadline for Application: 24 January 2017

Job Description :

Looking for a talented individual that is able to maintain and ensure efficient daily logistic administrative operations in the Logistics Department in accordance with NRC’s Code of Conduct.

1. Receive requisitions from Ali Sabieh field offices and source for competitive quotations for the purchases of goods and services with the guidance of Logistic Officer

2. Register all incoming requisitions and update status report on procurement for inclusion and circulation in the status report.

3. Liaise with Djibouti Logistics/Admin officer to ensure prompt and accurate delivery of goods, services and equipment.

4. Maintain proper files of requisitions, quotations and purchase orders

5. Receives and process all stock request/stationery request from Program team

6. Responsible for collecting all utilities bills for each month and submit them to finance for payment

7. Ensure that all goods ordered and received are properly stocked and prepare adequate documentation (stock cards, etc.)

8. Organize for the dispatch of goods and equipment to Ali Sabieh field office and coordinate loading and unloading.

9. Ensure that all NRC assets are placed on the standard NRC inventory template

10. Prepare periodic logistics and procurement status reports and submit them monthly to Logistic Officer. ( monthly stock report and warehouse movement report)

11. Prepare periodic procurement/transportation updates and circulate to the NRC

12. Perform administrative paperwork including printing documents, scanning and distribution of documents to relevant staff.

13. Follow up the cleaners to ensure order and cleanliness of the NRC Ali Sabieh field office.

14. Organize and follow up drivers to make sure that appropriate shifts are in place, logbooks are properly maintained, and fuel invoices are documented with receipts

15. Responsible for fleet management at field level and escalate major issues to Logistics Officer.

16. Ensure accuracy of all inventories

17. Maintain communication with warehouse staff to ensure proper working order



18. Submits fleet reports monthly and inventory to Logistic Officer (Weekly fleet checklist report , weekly and monthly fuel report )

19. Responsible for maintaining leave plan, leave request of drivers and cleaners and submitting request for approval. Accountable for producing TAR for drivers when on movement.

20. Provide secretarial support such as typing, takings minutes, drafting letters, and translation of French documents etc

21. Receive and reconcile all accommodation related payments.

22. Perform any other tasks requested by Logistic Officer.



Academic and relevant Experience

• At least 2 years of working experience in a busy Logistics department preferably with an international non-governmental organization (INGO)

• Relevant university bachelor, preferably in Logistics, Procurement or related discipline

• Proficiency with Microsoft Suite; Word, Excel, Power Point, and Outlook

• Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills

To Apply

Interested candidates should send a CV and cover letter with reference contact of the previous employees. Moreover, it should be submitted to NRC Ali Sabieh Office. Alternatively, to send by email address: recruitment.djibouti@nrc.no with subject “Logistic Administrative Assistant”.

- Only the short listed candidates will be contacted.

The Norwegian Refugee Council is an equal opportunity employer, with no discrimination in terms of sex, age, religion, ethnic origin or political affiliation and you never have to pay to apply with NRC.

