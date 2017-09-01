Jamis Dragon One 17" Mountain Bike à Djibouti
Selling my Jamis Dragon One 17" Mountain Bike single speed mountain bike. Comes with tools . Contact me on the following number.
Follow link for more pictures. http://imgur.com/a/sA5Ul
http://imgur.com/Srbf7z7
http://imgur.com/feyUM6x
http://imgur.com/C826lGZ
http://imgur.com/7YMDy3c
http://imgur.com/UxRVWSH
http://imgur.com/dMjVmfg
http://imgur.com/AiX6WLA
http://imgur.com/lj1AF6H
Jamis Dragon Bike for sale.
140 000 FDJ
77275812
