Iveco Easy Eltrac Diagonostic Software V11.0 à Djibouti

IVECO Eltrac Easy Diagnostic Kit Description:



Iveco EASY (Eltrac) Bluetooth module enables wireless connection between vehicle and diagnostic computer it simplifies all service and repair operations in workshops. Fast and very accurate error detection, identification and correction is what every Iveco workshop need every day. The Bluetooth module is heavy-duty ready. It is a reliable solution that currently is used almost all Iveco workshops and services. This is the only and best ever diagnostic tool for Iveco heavy vehicles.



IVECO Eltrac Easy Diagnostic Kit Features:



• Make active ECU diagnostic;

• Make parameter programming;

• Perform engine tests;

• View wiring diagrams.



IVECO Eltrac Easy Diagnostic Kit Parameters:



Dimension: 175x75x30 mm

Power supply: 6-32V

Connection interfaces: USB and RS232 standard, Bluetooth (optional)

IVECO Eltrac Easy Supported Languages: Italian, Spanish, French, English, German, Czech, Danish, Hungarian, Dutch, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Turkish, Croatian, Greek, Russian, Korean

For advanced parameter programming you can use our Iveco AlphaNumeric Code Calculator software.



IVECO Eltrac Easy Diagnostic Kit Supported Brands:



• ASTRA Full

• CNH Full

• DVD_EUROCARGO_FPS

• DVD_LMV

• DVD_LMV_VM90

• DVD_LMV_VM90_RG12

• DVD_MG410

• DVD_MG410_MPV

• DVD_MG410_MPV_EUROCARGO_FPS

• DVD_MPV

• EBU Full

• EDT

• Fpt Fsl

• Fpt Multicar Eol

• Fpt Sor Eol

• Iveco Astra Belgium

• Iveco Astra Pacific

• Iveco Astra Spain

• IRISBUS Full

• IRISBUS Solo Mini

• Iveco Daily

• Iveco Full

• Iveco Leggeri

• Iveco Medi

• Iveco Pesanti

• Iveco- SCA Full

• Iv Motors Full

• Maserab Full

• Power Tech

• System Full

• SIH Full

• SWISSARMY Full

• Tata-Daewoo Full

550 000 FDJ

77653343

Véhicules, Voitures

il y a 4 heures

Partager cette page whatsapp



email



