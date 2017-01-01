Institut ( LANGUES, INFORMATIQUE,SOUTIEN) / معهد اللغات،الكمبيوتر à Djibouti

Nous avons le plaisir de vous annoncer l'ouverture un institut international à Djibouti. Cet institut offre des formations de LANGUES (anglais, français et arabe), d'informatique ( Word, Excel, Powerpoint)



We are pleased to announce the opening of an international institute in Djibouti. This institute offers language training (English, French and Arabic), computer science (Word, Excel, Powerpoint)



يسرنا أن نعلن عن افتتاح معهد دولي في جيبوتي. ويقدم المعهد دورات اللغة (الإنجليزية والفرنسية والعربية)، الكمبيوتر (وورد، إكسل، باور بوينت)

