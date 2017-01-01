HR SPECIALIST à Djibouti

PERSONAL PROFILE



I am an enthusiastic Occupational Psychology MSc graduate with extensive experience in customer care, HR and Finance administration. I have excellent communication and interpersonal skills supported by the ability to work under pressure, take initiative, and work towards targets.



EDUCATION & QUALIFICATIONS



Birkbeck University of London - Occupational Psychology MSc2016

Birkbeck University of London - Psychology BSc 2014

Lambeth College (UK) – Access to Social Science and Humanities 2013

Richard Steffengymnasiet (Sweden) - Social Science and Humanities A-Levels 5 (A’s), 17 (B’s), 7 (C’s)2008



SKILLS SUMMARY

•Extensive customer service skills

•Good communication

•Project management

•High emotional intelligence

•Good interpersonal skills

•Excellent IT and Media skills: Microsoft word (Advanced level), Excel, SPSS (Advanced level), E-prime, Cash management system, payroll system.



WORK EXPERIENCE

HR Specialist | International Djibouti Industrial Parks Operation FZCO July 2017 - Present

Responsible for:

• Overseeing hiring process and recruitment, which includes coordinating job posts, reviewing resumes, contacting potential candidates, interviewing and performing reference checks upon selection

• creating and explaining human resources policies, procedures, laws, and standards to new and existing employees

• Preparing, planning and delivering training to local staff

• Preparing or updating employment records related to hiring, transferring, promoting, and terminating

• Responsible for evaluating local staff’s performance with the HR manager and calculating the local staff bonus

• Preparing monthly attendance report and manage local staff’s leave and overtime

• Preparing local staff’s social security contributions and their individual income tax

• Preparing the monthly salary and submitting the action request to the bank

• Manage local cleaning, canteen, and security staff in maintaining a good office environment

• Addressing any employment relations issues, such as work complaints and harassment allegations

• Processing all personnel action forms and ensuring proper approval by senior management.

HR Assistant and Project Assistant Intern| Agence Djiboutienne de développement Social Feb 2017 to Jun 2017

• Preparing local staff’s social security contributions and their individual income tax

• Processing all personnel action forms and ensuring proper approval by senior management.

• Preparing monthly attendance report and manage local staff’s leave and overtime

• Preparing or updating employment records related to hiring, transferring, promoting, and terminating

• Addressing any employment relations issues, such as work complaints and harassment allegations

ayments Executive | HelloFresh June 2016 – Nov 2016

•Monitoring company fraudulent activities and communicating with higher authority.

•Monitoring voucher fraud and contacting customers accordingly

•Cancelling accounts with payment failures and chasing up payments.

•Handling payment disputes and writing payment breakdowns.

•Directing outstanding payments to third party debt collectors (Harvest Credit Management).

•Investigating missing payments and assisting general customer care in payment related issues.

Operation systems used: Adyen and Abiliware



Customer Care Executive | HelloFresh Nov 2015 - June 2016

•Communicating with our customers through well-crafted and personal emails and light and chatty telephone calls.

•Defuse customer complaints

•Resolving any customer account, subscription or delivery issues.

•Help customers understand how to use their account most effectively



EU Telephone Campaign Assistant | Birkbeck, University of London Jul 2015 - Aug 2015

•Carrying out courtesy calls to European Birkbeck University applicants

•Consulting and advising applicants about studentship at Birkbeck

•Answering Tier 4 visa questions and advising on next step

•Providing awareness of missing documents

•Providing information about their course, accommodation and scholarships



Telephone Campaign Assistant | Birkbeck, University of London Jun 2015 - Jul 2015

•Carrying out courtesy calls to international Birkbeck University applicants

•Providing information about the Birkbeck culture

•Providing information about application process to applicants

•Providing awareness of missing documents

•Providing information about their course, accommodation and scholarships



HR/Finance Administration Assistant | Tesco Sept 2012 - Sept 2015

•Cash management

•Archived legal documents such as right to work.

•Managed confidential employee training records

•Managed payroll and calculated the weekly over/under spent amount

•Communicated statistical figures to the area through structured meetings

•Developed greater understanding of legal procedures and operation of an organization as well as budgets and targets.



Customer Assistant | Tesco Sept 2009 - Sept 2012

•Advised customers on products

•Maintained a friendly atmosphere

•Managed stock and delivery

•Managed online store delivered orders

•I achieved significant acknowledgement and was rewarded a promotion for my expertise in customer service (to administration assistant).



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Languages: English (Advanced), Swedish (Advanced), Somali (intermediate), and French (understand basic)



Supporting evidence available upon request

