hiring sales associate à Djibouti

JOB TITLE: Sales Associate Full Time

Key Accountabilities

- To develop logistics business and new customer sources in air, sea, transshipment business.

- Making sales calls, visit potential clients

- Provide customer service and answer telephone enquiries in good manner.

- Creates and manages a customer value plan for existing customers highlighting profile, share and value opportunities

- Analyzes the market’s potential and determines the value of existing and prospective customers value to the organization

- Coordinates sales effort with marketing, branch management, accounting, logistics and technical service group

- Developing trusted customer relationships by anticipating customer needs; providing solutions and guidance related to business opportunities

- Communicating sales survey orders to the Branch manage

- To identify and solicit for new clients and business opportunities with the principle aim of increasing the company’s market share, revenue and profit

- Interact regularly with the local management teams and develop close and cooperative relationships, to ensure the customer’s expectations are met.

Competencies:

- Responsible for achieving the monthly sales targets, assigned to him/her, for services offered

- Market mapping, customer mapping, competitor mapping in the geography assigned

- Proactively identify sales prospects and do business development activities in the geography assigned

- Follow up on new leads and referrals to generate business

- Follow the various internal guidelines and procedures

- Ensure customer satisfaction.

- Resolve customer queries/issues

- Maintain professionalism, tact, diplomacy, and sensitivity to portray the company in a positive manner

- Full sales support team to answer any questions or assist in resolving potential issues

- Responsible and resourceful person who operates effectively without supervision

- Must be Pro Active and willing to take initiative.

- Excellent communications skills: Must be fluent or have good Knowledge of English, French and Local Language which is must

- Will be responsible for overall sales and related activity.

- Generate sales reports in the specified formats on a regular basis and keep the Head updated with the trends in the market.

- interact with customers and address the queries of the customers

- Play a team member role and provide required support

- Flexible in time and work, based on the requirement.



Skills:



- Having good communication skills.

- Being familiar with the local area.

- Having understanding of traffic patterns.

- Having interpersonal skills.

- Being reliable and trustworthy.

- Having good sense of direction.

- Being able to keep basic accounting records.

- Having customer service skills.

- Being able to meet strict deadlines.



Bachelor Degree

· English and French Proficiency, any other local language if required.

· MS Office Applications (Word, Excel, Power Point & Outlook)

2 to 10 years’ experience in Sales position.

Kindly submit your cv and diploma to souban@ea-cs.net.

