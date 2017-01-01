hiring sales associate à Djibouti
JOB TITLE: Sales Associate Full Time
Key Accountabilities
- To develop logistics business and new customer sources in air, sea, transshipment business.
- Making sales calls, visit potential clients
- Provide customer service and answer telephone enquiries in good manner.
- Creates and manages a customer value plan for existing customers highlighting profile, share and value opportunities
- Analyzes the market’s potential and determines the value of existing and prospective customers value to the organization
- Coordinates sales effort with marketing, branch management, accounting, logistics and technical service group
- Developing trusted customer relationships by anticipating customer needs; providing solutions and guidance related to business opportunities
- Communicating sales survey orders to the Branch manage
- To identify and solicit for new clients and business opportunities with the principle aim of increasing the company’s market share, revenue and profit
- Interact regularly with the local management teams and develop close and cooperative relationships, to ensure the customer’s expectations are met.
Competencies:
- Responsible for achieving the monthly sales targets, assigned to him/her, for services offered
- Market mapping, customer mapping, competitor mapping in the geography assigned
- Proactively identify sales prospects and do business development activities in the geography assigned
- Follow up on new leads and referrals to generate business
- Follow the various internal guidelines and procedures
- Ensure customer satisfaction.
- Resolve customer queries/issues
- Maintain professionalism, tact, diplomacy, and sensitivity to portray the company in a positive manner
- Full sales support team to answer any questions or assist in resolving potential issues
- Responsible and resourceful person who operates effectively without supervision
- Must be Pro Active and willing to take initiative.
- Excellent communications skills: Must be fluent or have good Knowledge of English, French and Local Language which is must
- Will be responsible for overall sales and related activity.
- Generate sales reports in the specified formats on a regular basis and keep the Head updated with the trends in the market.
- interact with customers and address the queries of the customers
- Play a team member role and provide required support
- Flexible in time and work, based on the requirement.
Skills:
- Having good communication skills.
- Being familiar with the local area.
- Having understanding of traffic patterns.
- Having interpersonal skills.
- Being reliable and trustworthy.
- Having good sense of direction.
- Being able to keep basic accounting records.
- Having customer service skills.
- Being able to meet strict deadlines.
Bachelor Degree
· English and French Proficiency, any other local language if required.
· MS Office Applications (Word, Excel, Power Point & Outlook)
2 to 10 years’ experience in Sales position.
Kindly submit your cv and diploma to souban@ea-cs.net.
il y a 14 heures