Graco 4-in-1 Convertible High Chair Seating System à Djibouti

- 4-in-1 seating system and convertible high chair for babies and toddlers

- Up to 3 years old, maximum weight 27 kg

- 6 height positions and 3 recline levels to allow the feeding chair to adjust for easy feedings

- Machine-washable seat pad makes clean up easy

- One-hand removable tray

