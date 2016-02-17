GIZ Senior Program Officer, Djibouti à Djibouti

As an international cooperation enterprise for sustainable development with worldwide operations, the federally owned Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH supports the German Government in achieving its development-policy objectives. GIZ promotes complex reforms and change processes.



In Djibouti, GIZ works on multilateral programs with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and on commission of other governmental and international donors.



The Better Migration Management (BMM) project aims to respond to an overall objective to improve migration management in the region, and in particular to curb the trafficking of human beings and the smuggling of migrants within, through, and from the Horn of Africa. The BMM project is implemented by GIZ, in partnership with European and International agencies.



The BMM project is an example of cooperation between the European Commission and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).To facilitate the implementation of the BMM project, GIZ is recruiting one Senior Program Officer to be based in Djibouti-Ville under the supervision of the BMM Regional Coordinator based in Addis Ababa.



Job Title: Senior Program Officer

Place of Work: GIZ-BMM Office in Djibouti-Ville

Required Candidate: One

Application deadline: February 17, 2016

Remuneration: As per GIZ scale



Responsibilities



The BMM Senior Program Officer based in Djibouti-Ville will be responsible for:

♣ Implementing certain operational aspects of all issues related to the BMM project in Djibouti;

♣ Providing technical assistance on migration and displacement issues;

♣ Developing areas of project responsibility in accordance with the specified quality standards;

♣ Maintaining of a good flow of communication and information between all involved agencies, institutions and counterparts and GIZ;

♣ Supporting reporting to the donors on the BMM project; and

♣ Ensuring that the BMM project office in Djibouti runs smoothly.



The Senior Program Officer will perform the following tasks:



Management and coordination



♣ Coordinates and assists in the implementation BMM project activities in Djibouti that are GIZ’s direct responsibility, including in the areas of national policy mechanisms, capacity building, regional coordination, and the rights-based approach;

♣ Assists in approving and controlling expenses for BMM project activities in Djibouti in accordance with the GIZ regulations;

♣ Aids national and international advisers in carrying out their work on the project in Djibouti;

♣ Supports all organizational and management aspects of the project in Djibouti;

♣ Helps identify the capacities and needs of Djiboutian government institutions, multilateral agencies, and NGOs as regards migration and the BMM project;

♣ Participates in formulating BMM project action plans and synchronizing the planning, reporting, and budgeting systems between GIZ and its counterparts;

♣ Works with the GIZ BMM project team and the partners to ensure timely, accurate reporting; and

♣ Jointly responsible for preparing, implementing and documenting training events, workshops, forums, team meetings, and other project activities.



Communication and networking



♣ Develops and maintains contact with all important stakeholders in Djibouti;

♣ Provides technical assistance to facilitate BMM project implementation, particularly in the areas of mixed migration, protection, and/or livelihoods;

♣ Ensures effective knowledge management by collecting, processing and distributing relevant information; and

♣ Monitors communication and interaction between government institutions, NGOs, multilateral agencies, and society at large through analyses of the media, direct dialogue, participation in meetings and seminars, and the like.



Other duties/additional tasks



♣ Performs other duties and tasks at the request of management as needed and appropriate.



Required qualifications, competences and experience



♣ Appropriate university degree in a relevant discipline is required.

Professional experience

♣ At least five (5) years’ relevant professional experience.

Other knowledge, additional competences

♣ Demonstrated experience organizing and/or managing activities and projects.

♣ Strong communication and report-writing skills.

♣ Experience coordinating multiple stakeholders.

♣ Knowledge of migration, human trafficking, and/or border management issues in the Horn of Africa is a distinct advantage.

♣ Good working knowledge of ITC technologies (related software, phone, fax, email, the internet) and computer applications (e.g. MS Office).

♣ Willingness to travel regularly.

♣ Results-oriented and intellectually flexible.

♣ Fluency in written and spoken French and strong professional English is mandatory, and knowledge of German is an added advantage.

♣ Fluency in one or more local languages.

♣ Knowledge of Amharic, Arabic, Somali, Tigrinya, and/or other regional languages would be a plus.



Application procedure:



Interested and qualified candidates shall submit their application letter along with their non-returnable recent CV via dahaboo.com or to the GIZ/IGAD office in Djibouti-Ville at the following address:



Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)

P.O. Box 2620

Djibouti-Ville



Note:-

The name of the position for which the application is made should be clearly marked on the envelope or on the fax applications. Only short listed candidates will be contacted

Applications from qualified women are encouraged.

