English tutor à Djibouti

Chers tous, je suis un tuteur anglais, j'ai enseigné l'anglais pour différentes écoles privées, je vous en informe volontiers tout le monde qui a besoin d'un apprentissage intensif en anglais, en écrivant, en parlant, en écoutant et en lecture. Je vous enseignerai. Vous pouvez me contacter. Pour tous les niveaux scolaires . Avec prix abordable 5000-15000 FDJ



Merci



Dear all I am an english Tutor,I have been teaching english for Different Private schools,So am kindly informing you any one who needs English Intensive learning,Writing,speaking,listening and reading i will teach You can contact me.for all school levels.with affordable price.



Thanks.

