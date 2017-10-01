Depannage et Installation à Djibouti

Chers clients.

En vue de repondre a votre satisfaction, nous vous offrons les services ci-dessous :



-Installation, lavage et maintenance de tout type de climatiseur.

-Installation et depannage de circuits elctriques pour particuliers et local commercial.

-Installation de systeme de camara surveillance (CCTV camera).

-Maintenance de groupe electrogene.

Nous vous garantisons un service de qualite a des prix tres competitifs,



Besoin d’un dépannage électricité ou climatiseur en urgence?

Une coupure d’électricité? Une panne de disjoncteur ?

Une nouvelle installation a faire? Demandez votre devis par mail ou par téléphone aux adresses suivantes merci

Dear clients.

In order to meet your satisfaction, we offer the following services:

Installation, washing and maintenance of all type of air conditioner.

Installation and troubleshooting of electrical circuits for individuals and commercial premises.

Installation of camara surveillance system (CCTV camera).

Maintenance of generating set. We guarantee a quality service at very competitive prices, Need an electrical troubleshooting or an emergency air conditioner? An electrical blackout? Breaker failure? A new installation to do? Ask for a quote by email or by phone at the following addresses thank you

