Danish Refugee Council is looking for a talented qualified Programme and M&E Officer: Deadline is 15th July 2017 à Djibouti

Vacancy Announcement

Title:Programme & M&E Officer

Grade: 7.0

Duty station: Djibouti Ville

Supervisor: Area Manager

Starting date: 20th July 2017



Background:

DRC has been providing relief and development services in the Horn of Africa since 1997 and initially focused assisting those who are displaced by conflict. DRC has offices across the region, and has been working in Ethiopia in 2009 and Djibouti since earlier in 2015 to address the needs of refugees and migrants in or transiting those countries. DRC has offices in Djibouti-Ville, Ali-Sabieh, and Obock, and implements projects in three refugee camps across Djibouti.



About the position:

The holder of this position will perform the functions of monitoring & evaluation, grants management, Programme support and reporting in order to enhance quality of service delivery, timely reporting and efficient follow up of grants and fundraising. In close cooperation with the Project Managers and the Area Manager, Programme & M&E Officer is responsible for:



Duties and Responsibilities:



I.Monitoring &Evaluation :

Under supervision of Area Manager and in collaboration with the M&E Officer based in Addis, oversee the implementation and coordination of monitoring and evaluation activities in Djibouti as per work plans;

Establish and maintain monthly target tracking tools for all ongoing grants

Perform the M&E functions in data collection and analysis and reporting for amongst other assessments, post-distribution monitoring, surveys, and focus group discussions.

Conducting M&E exercises using pre-designed tools and/or design/review M&E tools in collaboration with Area Manager and the M&E Officer based in Addis.

Assist distribution teams in preparing monitoring tools to be used during distribution – distribution lists and type of assistance, ensure necessary data is collected on field-base level for analysis & reporting purposes;

Ensure that the field-base level activities are compliant with DRC accountability principles, including Core Humanitarian Standards (CHS) guidelines.



II.Grants Management

With support from the Area Manager and Grants Coordinator in Addis:

Maintain and share with DRC teams the grants management tools, including monthly output tracker, donor portfolio table, and monthly rolling plan

 Ensure all donor and internal reporting deadlines are met and preparations for reporting are performed in due time

Collect, review and edit donor and internal reports and ensure compliance with donor reporting requirements

Facilitate registration of projects implemented in Djibouti with relevant governmental bodies.

III.Programme Support

In collaboration with the Area Manager, represent DRC field activities and share updates at national-level cluster and other relevant inter-agency meetings, as required.

Represent the Programme staff based in the field in the weekly coordination meeting in Djibouti ville

Support Programmes / projects to ensure that implementation follows donor guidelines and expectations.

Assist in proposal development tasks; collect and draft or edit contributions and compile inputs from programme staff, technical advisors, and partners (if relevant) in line with the proposal development plan.



IV.Information Management and Communication

Provide guidance on donor visibility to field offices, and act as focal point for the design of visibility materials for DRC in Djibouti.

Develop, in collaboration with field staff, weekly or bi monthly success stories/newsletters to be shared with external stakeholders and other DRC Ethiopia/Djibouti and Regional office.



V.Reporting

Draft/ edit high-quality and timely internal and donor reports meeting donor and DRC requirements

Liaise with programmes, finance, and logistic departments on reporting and ensure deadlines and requirements are met

Prepare necessary tools with detailed requests for data provision (reporting templates, etc.).

Prepare quarterly and annual reports for the Djiboutian Government.



VI.Additional Duties :

Support the implementation of Programmes in the field including procurement if required.

Any other duties as agreed with the DRC Djibouti Area Manager



Education & Qualifications:

University/advanced degree in communication, humanitarian & international development, social sciences, international relations, or related areas.

Excellent analytical and writing skills.



Experience:

A minimum of 1 year of relevant experience is required, preferably with an international NGO and/or UN Agencies



Competencies:

The candidate must be fluent in both written and oral French and English and at least one of the local languages. The knowledge of Arabic would be an asset.

She/he must also have good communication skills, be able to work independently and energetically, and have a flexible approach to manage and prioritize a high workload and multiple tasks with tight deadlines.

She/he must be confident and proficient in the use of MS Office, with advanced Excel proficiency.

The candidate must also have a:

Proven commitment to accountability and quality assurance.

Excellent interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to establish effective and working relations with national staff members and other stakeholders.

Excellent communication skills and sense of diplomacy.

TO APPLY FOR ANY OF THESE POSITIONS

Applications must be in English. Interested candidates should send a CV, a Cover letter and other supporting documents addressed to the DRC mail account at vacances@drcdjibouti.org



Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Deadline for applications for this position is 15 July 2017.

