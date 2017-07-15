Danish Refugee Council is looking for a talented qualified Finance, HR & Admin Assistant: Deadline is 15th July 2017 à Djibouti

Vacancy Announcement

TitleFinance, HR & Admin Assistant

GradeBased on DRC national salary scale, 8.3

Duty stationDjibouti Ville with possible travel to the field

SupervisorOperations Officer, Djibouti

Starting dateJuly 2017

Duration of contract6 months (with possible extension based on funds availability and performance).

Background

DRC is an international non-governmental organization which provides assistance and promotes durable solutions for refugees and internally displaced people, on the basis of humanitarian principles and human rights. The DRC Ethiopia/Djibouti Country program focuses on emergency response, protection, mixed migration and livelihoods. DRC is implementing different protection, mixed migration and livelihood projects in Djibouti and has an active role on the response to the influx of refugees coming from Yemen.

Purpose

The Finance, HR & Admin Assistant will assist the Operations Officer to ensure that the programmatic needs in Djibouti office are addressed and met in an efficient, timely, transparent, accountable and cost-effective manner.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

I.FINANCE

1.Cash Handling

Handling the cash for all programme and operational expenses carefully and safely.

Do payments of invoices and suppliers based on DRC Finance systems and procedures

Prepare receipt, payment and other vouchers as required upon approval.

Assist monthly salary payment to staff and remit taxes to the authorities.

Handling cash using Cash Advance system and make sure that cash advance will be closed by the end of month.

Handling cash using Advance Clearance Form and ensure all financial procedures are carefully followed.

2.Bank Handling

Give assistance to Finance & Admin Coordinator for handling payment by cheque/transfer payments in accordance with DRC payment guidelines and signatory of Area Manager

Withdrawals of cash from the bank if requested by Area Manager

3.Cash and Bank Accounting

Responsible for the monthly Cash book expense sheet report (Cash report expense sheets if required by Finance & Admin Coordinator)

Collecting Bank statement information by the end of month.



4.Finance Administration

Filing all financial documents and make sure that all financial documents are properly filed and organized according to DRC procedures.

Monthly scanning for all receipts daily Cashbook expense sheet

5.Quality Management

Be aware of the potential for loss or fraud in logistical activities and procedures. Pro-actively work to prevent such occurrences by working with relevant line managers to improve transparency and to ensure the best use of DRC assets and resources.

II.Administration

Implement administrative policies to ensure proper and effective administrative systems in the Djibouti.

Provide advice and support on operational issues.

Ensure maintenance of a secure, reliable, and appropriate information technology (IT) system and proper use of IT resources for the Djibouti.

Monitor Djibouti and field offices and accommodation usage, and track cost-allocation for the guesthouse in Djibouti according to DRC policies and guidelines.

Manage and monitor office filing system for efficiency and ease of retrieval.

Ensure contracts and agreements for leases, services, repairs, utilities, and the like are current and reviewed regularly based on performance and value.

Ensure that all visitors and guests to DRC Djibouti are logged in and treated with care and respect.

Ensure that visas, work permits and/or residency cards for international staff are timely obtained.



III.HR

Maintain a thorough knowledge of DRC HR policies and ensure DRC Djibouti national staff adherence.

Act as focal point on all matters related to HR for Djibouti, and train staff on HR policies through appropriate trainings and meetings.

Ensure that personnel files for Djibouti national staff and refugee incentivized staff are complete and accurate, and that confidentiality is maintained.

Maintain updated job description database.

Liaise with the HR in Addis Ababa, as needed, on leave management, including the maintenance of leave tracking and staff movement documentation.

Prepare and submit the monthly staff list.

Assist in recruitment processes to ensure compliance with DRC hiring procedures as outlined in the HR manual.

Conduct timely orientation of new staff assigned to Djibouti and/or the refugee camp.



IV.Logistics and Procurement

Assist whenever required in the procurement of goods and services including filling in OR, collecting quotations, requests for payments, etc.



Education:

University degree in Accounting, Finance or related field.

Relevant experience in the domain can be considered in lieu of the university degree in required field.

Experience:

A minimum of 1 year of relevant experience is required, preferably with an international NGO and/or UN Agencies



Competencies:

The candidate must be fluent in both written and oral French and English and at least one of the local languages. The knowledge of Arabic would be an asset.

She/he must also have good communication skills, be able to work independently and energetically, and have a flexible approach to manage and prioritize a high workload and multiple tasks with tight deadlines.

She/he must be confident and proficient in the use of MS Office, with advanced Excel proficiency.

She/he must an irreproachable attitude.



The candidate must also have a:

Proven commitment to accountability and quality assurance.

Excellent analytical and writing skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills and attitude and demonstrated ability to establish effective and working relations with national staff members and other stakeholders.

Excellent communication skills and sense of diplomacy.



TO APPLY FOR ANY OF THESE POSITIONS

Applications must be in English. Interested candidates should send a CV, a Cover letter and other supporting documents addressed to the DRC mail account at vacances@drcdjibouti.org



Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Deadline for applications for this position is: 15 July 2017.

