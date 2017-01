Combo Deal - Fishing rods from USA à Djibouti

Penn 4500ss with Tica striper series casting rod. Has line on the reel, ready to go. From USA.

Avet sxj with St Croix triumph series rod. Braind fishing line included. Made in USA.

Penn 309 level wind reel with Penn senator special rod. From USA.

105 000 FDJ

77165352

Loisirs et sports, Sport

il y a 1 heure

