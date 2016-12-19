Chawarima machine à Djibouti

This listing is for a Brand New Turkish made Gas Donner machine top motor

CANMAC DONER MACHINE



• Delivery with natural gas and propane gas jets

• 4 burners

• Safety valve

• High-quality stainless steel

• Very high-performance burners

• With fat collection tray

• Without scoop

• Easy to clean

• Produced in line with the hygiene and safety directives

• Meets CE standards



Technical Data:



Dimensions:

• External dimensions: W 515 x D700 x H 1150 mm

• Meat skewer length: 890 mm

• Burner: 4

• Connected loads:

• Voltage: 220-230V

• Power: 3.5 Walt

• Frequency: 50-60 Hz



• Capacity: max. 80 kg



while they are selling second hand archway donner machine this is a bargain for such a quality equipment .



conctat me per e-mail please

saadamokt@hotmail.com

facebook: djib selling

