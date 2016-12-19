Chawarima machine à Djibouti
This listing is for a Brand New Turkish made Gas Donner machine top motor
CANMAC DONER MACHINE
• Delivery with natural gas and propane gas jets
• 4 burners
• Safety valve
• High-quality stainless steel
• Very high-performance burners
• With fat collection tray
• Without scoop
• Easy to clean
• Produced in line with the hygiene and safety directives
• Meets CE standards
Technical Data:
Dimensions:
• External dimensions: W 515 x D700 x H 1150 mm
• Meat skewer length: 890 mm
• Burner: 4
• Connected loads:
• Voltage: 220-230V
• Power: 3.5 Walt
• Frequency: 50-60 Hz
• Capacity: max. 80 kg
while they are selling second hand archway donner machine this is a bargain for such a quality equipment .
conctat me per e-mail please
saadamokt@hotmail.com
facebook: djib selling
0025377816439
