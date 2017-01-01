Bluetooth Smart Watch à Djibouti
GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz , Single Micro SIM Card
Bluetooth Dialer, Call Reminder, Bluetooth Call
Bluetooth SMS/IM Message Notified
1.56" TFT LCD Touch Screen 240*240 pixels
2.0M Camera, Video Recording Support
Anti-loss Technology to bind phone
Pedometer, Sleep Monitor, Sedentary Reminder
Audio and Video Player
Calendar (Synchronizable)
Frequency: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
SIM Card: Single SIM Card (Micro SIM Card) Can be as a phone
Bluetooth: Bluetooth 3.0
Storage: RAM 128M, ROM 64M; External memory: Support TF card up to 32GB
Display: 1.56 inch TFT LCD, 240 x 240 pixels
Camera: 2.0 M
Video Recording: Support
Music/video: Support
Hand-writing: Support
Picture Format: JPEG, GIF, BMP, PNG
Music Format: MP3, WAV
Video Format: MP4
Languages: English, Italian, German, Dutch, Spanish, French, Polish, Turkish, Portuguese, Russian
Functions: Bluetooth Dialer, Contacts, Call Reminder, Clock, Anti-loss, Pedometer, Sleep Monitor, Sedentary Reminder, Calendar
Battery: 380 mAh
Talk Time: 3 Hours
Size: 5.5*4*1cm
Standby Time: 180 Hours
SMS: Support
USB Port: Mini USB 5pin interface
Color: Silver with White Band, Silver with Black Band, Gold with Brown Band, Black with Black Band, Rose Gold
Gravity Sensor: Support
Package included:
1x smart watch
1x User Manual
1x USB Cable
1x screen protector film
