Bluetooth Smart Watch à Djibouti

GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz , Single Micro SIM Card

Bluetooth Dialer, Call Reminder, Bluetooth Call

Bluetooth SMS/IM Message Notified

1.56" TFT LCD Touch Screen 240*240 pixels

2.0M Camera, Video Recording Support

Anti-loss Technology to bind phone

Pedometer, Sleep Monitor, Sedentary Reminder

Audio and Video Player

Calendar (Synchronizable)

Frequency: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz

SIM Card: Single SIM Card (Micro SIM Card) Can be as a phone

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 3.0

Storage: RAM 128M, ROM 64M; External memory: Support TF card up to 32GB

Display: 1.56 inch TFT LCD, 240 x 240 pixels

Camera: 2.0 M

Video Recording: Support

Music/video: Support

Hand-writing: Support

Picture Format: JPEG, GIF, BMP, PNG

Music Format: MP3, WAV

Video Format: MP4

Languages: English, Italian, German, Dutch, Spanish, French, Polish, Turkish, Portuguese, Russian

Functions: Bluetooth Dialer, Contacts, Call Reminder, Clock, Anti-loss, Pedometer, Sleep Monitor, Sedentary Reminder, Calendar

Battery: 380 mAh

Talk Time: 3 Hours

Size: 5.5*4*1cm

Standby Time: 180 Hours

SMS: Support

USB Port: Mini USB 5pin interface

Color: Silver with White Band, Silver with Black Band, Gold with Brown Band, Black with Black Band, Rose Gold

Gravity Sensor: Support

Package included:

1x smart watch

1x User Manual

1x USB Cable

1x screen protector film



thank you

14 000 FDJ

0025377816439

Maison, Décoration, Accessoires

il y a 12 heures

Partager cette page whatsapp



email



