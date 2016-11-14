Black /silver Sofa

black /silver sofa corn Dimensions:
H 87, W 244, D 221 cm (approx.)Treat a corner of your living room to indulgent style and softness with this British-made Gatsby corner chaise and footstool set - it's all about a daring combination of rich fabrics
new sofa make offer
thank you
Noir / Argent Canapé maïs Dimensions:
H 87, W 244, D 221 cm Offrez un coin de votre salon au style indulgent et douceur avec cet ensemble britannique Made Gatsby Coin Chaise et repose-pieds (env.) - Il est tout au sujet d'une combinaison audacieuse de
négociable
faire une offre
facebook: djib selling
merci

