Black /silver Sofa à Djibouti
black /silver sofa corn Dimensions:
H 87, W 244, D 221 cm (approx.)Treat a corner of your living room to indulgent style and softness with this British-made Gatsby corner chaise and footstool set - it's all about a daring combination of rich fabrics
new sofa make offer
thank you
Noir / Argent Canapé maïs Dimensions:
H 87, W 244, D 221 cm Offrez un coin de votre salon au style indulgent et douceur avec cet ensemble britannique Made Gatsby Coin Chaise et repose-pieds (env.) - Il est tout au sujet d'une combinaison audacieuse de
négociable
faire une offre
facebook: djib selling
merci
400 000 FDJ
0025377816439
Maison, Décoration, Meubles et Intérieur
14 novembre, 2016
0025377816439
Maison, Décoration, Meubles et Intérieur
14 novembre, 2016