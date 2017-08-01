Appartment in Hodan 2-Area 11(nearby East Africa Holding & PK12) à Djibouti

In Hodan 2- Area 11 (nearby East Africa Holding & PK12), an apartment 138m2 is available for rent.

It is a Semi Collective at the 1st floor, including 4 rooms ( 56 m2), 1 kitchen & dryier ( 14.5m2), 1Wc (3.5m2), 1 bath room (5m2) and a garden (64m2). The expecting rent is 70 000 FDJ/month .



There are a Sewage, Electricity & Water Connection but the tenant will need to apply at EDD & ONEAD for the subscriptions.



There is a telephone pole just in front of the apartment. The tenant will be able to contact Djibouti Telecom for the subscription of internet and telephone.

