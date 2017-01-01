Appartement meublé F4 Gabode 5 (clim+salon+frigo et plus) à Djibouti

Nous louons un appartment de 3 chambres avec deux toilettes / douches. 1 cuisine meublé, un salon meublé, les chambres sont tous meublées.



L'appartement est très bien situé au coeur de Gabod 4 juste à coté de la patisserie le Moulin secteur très calme.



Le prix est 195 000 DJF



We are renting a 3 bedrooms apartment all furnished, kitchen and bathroom are mint condition. The apartment is situated in a great area next to one of the best breakfast spot in town. If interested please feel free to contact English



Rent price is : 195 000 DJF

Partager cette page whatsapp



email



