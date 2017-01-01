Appartement meublé F4 Gabode 5 (clim+salon+frigo et groupe electro)

Appartement meublé F4 Gabode 5 (clim+salon+frigo et groupe electro)

Bonjour

Nous louons un appartment de 3 chambres avec deux toilettes / douches. 1 cuisine meublé, un salon meublé, les chambres sont tous meublées.

L'appartement est très bien situé au coeur de Gabod 5 juste à coté de la patisserie le Moulin secteur très calme.

Le prix est 220 000 DJF negociable

We are renting a 3 bedrooms apartment all furnished, kitchen and bathroom are mint condition. The apartment is situated in a great area next to one of the best breakfast spot in town. If interested please feel free to contact us

Rent price is : 220 000 DJF negociable

+253 77 03 33 26 ou 77 83 71 95
Immobilier, Location maisons, appartements
lun. 4 septembre

Contacter l'annonceur

Votre message sera envoyé à l'annonceur et ne sera pas rendu public.
Attention !
Méfiez-vous des propositions trop alléchantes et des prix trop bas.
Il ne faut jamais envoyer de l’argent par virement bancaire ou à travers les agences de transfert d’argent lors de l’achat des biens disponibles sur le site.

Catégories